Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms Queensland forward Ambrosia Malone has been added to the National Senior Women’s Squad.





Malone, 20, joins the 27-member squad following the departure of Gabrielle Nance who has taken an indefinite break from the game.



The Gold Coast product, who hails from Burleigh Hockey Club, debuted for the Hockeyroos in January, playing three matches during January’s Test Series against Spain in Perth.



Malone has been elevated from the National Development Squad and has previously represented the Queensland Scorchers at several Australian Hockey League tournaments, scoring two goals as they won the 2016 title.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer Rosie this opportunity which we believe she deserves.



“She’s a young talent with potential, who brings great energy and desire to succeed at international level.



“She’s been involved within our set-up before for the Spain Test Series and during Visiting Athlete Agreement opportunities where she impressed and gelled well within the squad.



“We’re excited to welcome her into our squad and we’re looking forward to her continuing her development as a promising young athlete within our daily training environment.”



The 18-member Hockeyroos team for the Tri Nations series flew out of Perth on Monday, with the tournament against New Zealand and Japan running from 19-27 May in Cromwell.



Hockey Australia media release