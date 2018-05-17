Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Mazon

India notches up second win at Donghae

Published on Thursday, 17 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

s2h team

Indian girls notched up second successive victory today, beating China comprehensively, in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy under way Donghae in South Korea.



The defending champions India started the game on a faster note and thus putting the Chinese on the backfoot from the word go.

Its veteran Vandana Kataris who struck a brace before Dan Van narrowed the lead to 2-1 at the close of first quarter.

Gurjit Kaur, who missed a couple of attempts earlier, made amends with India's last penalty corner in the fourth quarter (3-1) to give an assailable lead.

however, the Chinese girls pressed hard in the last five minutes giving harrowing time to Indian defence.

The Chinese have got three consecutive penalty corners, but the Indian rushers saw it to it no damage is done.

Vandana Kataria dived full to deflect a through ball to give India the lead (1-0) in the fourth minute. Seven minutes later, she latched on to a guile back pass from Navneet to add another goal to her kitty.

Top contenders India, Korea and China have played two matches each, with India topping the pool with two wins whereas the other had solitary win.

Earlier in the first match, India defeated Japan 4-1 with Navneet Kaur striking hattrick with goals in the 7th, 25th and 55thm minutes. The other goal was struck by Anupa Barla two minutes before Navneet's momentous hat-trick.

India will take on Malaysia tomorrow, before winding up the round robin stage with a match against Korea on 19th.

Stick2Hockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.