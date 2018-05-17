s2h team



Indian girls notched up second successive victory today, beating China comprehensively, in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy under way Donghae in South Korea.





The defending champions India started the game on a faster note and thus putting the Chinese on the backfoot from the word go.



Its veteran Vandana Kataris who struck a brace before Dan Van narrowed the lead to 2-1 at the close of first quarter.



Gurjit Kaur, who missed a couple of attempts earlier, made amends with India's last penalty corner in the fourth quarter (3-1) to give an assailable lead.



however, the Chinese girls pressed hard in the last five minutes giving harrowing time to Indian defence.



The Chinese have got three consecutive penalty corners, but the Indian rushers saw it to it no damage is done.



Vandana Kataria dived full to deflect a through ball to give India the lead (1-0) in the fourth minute. Seven minutes later, she latched on to a guile back pass from Navneet to add another goal to her kitty.



Top contenders India, Korea and China have played two matches each, with India topping the pool with two wins whereas the other had solitary win.



Earlier in the first match, India defeated Japan 4-1 with Navneet Kaur striking hattrick with goals in the 7th, 25th and 55thm minutes. The other goal was struck by Anupa Barla two minutes before Navneet's momentous hat-trick.



India will take on Malaysia tomorrow, before winding up the round robin stage with a match against Korea on 19th.



