



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has agreed a two year partnership with award-winning digital media company Little Dot Studios which will see them amplify the organisation’s content creation and distribution across digital platforms.





With offices in London, Los Angeles, Munich and Buenos Aires, Little Dot Studios are one of the fastest growing next-generation media companies, managing YouTube channels and social video for over 150 global TV brands, broadcasters and sports rights holders.



"This partnership represents a step change in the way we approach our digital broadcast strategy."

FIH TV and Broadcast Director, Andy Oram



For the first time in the FIH’s history, hockey content will be activated on a global scale by Little Dot Studios’ team of industry experts. By using thousands of hours of content, they will amplify the sport’s reach by celebrating hockey’s rich history and bringing to life the stories that make the modern game one of the world’s most inspiring sports. This content will be crucial to maximising engagement in hockey’s flagship events taking place later this year - the Hockey World Cups and Hockey Champions Trophies.



Speaking about this, FIH TV and Broadcast Director, Andy Oram, said: “This partnership with Little Dot Studios represents a step change in the way we approach our digital broadcast strategy and the importance of leveraging our own channels. For the first time our content will be amplified to a global audience through the expertise and creativity provided by Little Dot Studios. By increasing engagement in our content and subsequently our reach across FIH digital channels, this partnership represents a crucial component of our Hockey Revolution strategy’s aim of generating millions more followers across the world.”



In addition, Little Dot Studios Managing Director, Wayne Davison, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with one of the planet’s most action-packed sports at a very exciting time for the game. Hockey has an exceptionally compelling story to tell, whether through the skills and athleticism of the players on the field, to the unique and inspiring characters off it. The FIH are looking to the future of the sport and, together, we have the opportunity to deliver the very best content for both hockey’s loyal followers and millions more sports fans globally, who, our experience shows, will love this truly dynamic sport.”



About Little Dot Studios



Little Dot Studios is one of the fastest growing next generation media companies, managing over 150 YouTube channels and Facebook pages, as well as social video content for global sport and TV brands. Little Dot Studios works with sports partners such as the FIA for Formula E, The FA, England & Wales Cricket Board, Eurosport, Mo Farah, ITV for live clipping of Euro 2014 and the World Cup 2018, and Channel 4 for the Paralympics. Little Dot Studios also has partnerships with over 120 independent production companies, brand owners and broadcasters including ITV, Channel 4, Viacom, Cartoon Network and Discovery. In addition, Little Dot Studios is also one of the biggest producers of digital original video developing and creating content for broadcasters and brands such as Porsche, Samsung, Pepsi and Honda. Visit www.littledotstudios.com



