



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday announced that it would construct a stadium in Islamabad in the memory of Olympian Mansoor Ahmed, who passed away last week. A meeting of the executive board of the PSB, held here at federal capital, accepted Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary general Shahbaz Ahmad Senior’s suggestion to build a stadium after the World Cup winning hockey goalkeeper. The meeting was chaired by Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). The PSB also decided to provide Rs.01 million to the deceased family and approved recommendation of taking out health insurance for all of its athletes. Ahmed, who was 49, passed away after suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart, and had reached out to India for help in securing a heart transplant.





He had become a sporting icon in Pakistan’s hockey circles after helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney with his penalty stroke save against the Netherlands in the final. Ahmed played 338 international matches and also participated in three Olympics and various other high-profile events in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000. In addition to being named the world’s best goalkeeper on four occasions, Ahmed was bestowed with a presidential award in 1988 and the Pride of Performance in 1994.



Insurance of sports persons: The PSB will also initiating the process of insurance of sportsmen with the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan. The meeting sanctioned Rs one million to Zarina Waqar, former badminton player and coach who remained under treatment at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore for the last five years. The meeting approved the creation of post of Project Director for National Sports City (NSC) Narowal and Chief Engineer (Civil) for smooth functioning of the maintenance wing and ongoing development projects. The meeting directed the PSB to call a joint meeting of the IPC Ministry (Sports Wing), PSB, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and concerned National Sports Federations to work out the modalities for holding the upcoming South Asian Games in Pakistan.



The committee decided that funds amounting to Rs.500 million should be distributed equally for repair and maintenance of the facilities and amongst the concerned national sports federations to prepare the teams for effective preparation and participation in the South Asian Games.



The Daily Times