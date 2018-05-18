Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) and the Member Associations are delighted to announce the details of the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) and the range of features being implemented as part of the transition to a new look hockey league in 2019.





The announcement comes following 18 months of consultation, research and testing with the 2018 AHL to be used as a pilot version before the revised league is launched in 2019.



The 2018 AHL will be played throughout October with all States and Territories participating in the competition. The 2018 competition will see States and Territories split into two pools of four, based on the most practical groupings considering travel throughout the first three weeks.



Each team will play three weekends of home-and-away hockey against the other teams in their pool. During these three weeks all States and Territories will host at least one home match which will provide an opportunity to test ticketing to match days, game day activations and hosting requirements (which are planned features of the new league in 2019).



As well, several rule innovations and game modifications will also be introduced and tested during the 2018 AHL, with a view to implementation in the 2019 league.



The fourth weekend will be a finals weekend where all eight Men’s and Women’s teams will travel to a central location and play a final qualifying game, semi finals and finals.



HA are currently negotiating the venue for the finals series and this will be announced in the next month.



HA CEO Matt Favier said: “We are delighted to have formalised the model for the 2018 AHL which provides an ideal pilot competition, with a month-long schedule, fixtures in every State and Territory and rule innovations, as we strive to define our fully revised model for 2019.”



Hockey Victoria CEO Andrew Skillern, who has been a key member of the working group on the AHL project, added: “We are really pleased that we are now able to release the schedule for this year.



“Hockey Australia and all State and Territories have endeavoured to identify the best solution for the sport as whole, with the main idea being for each State and Territory to host at least one AHL home game."



Click here to view the 2018 fixtures



Women’s AHL



Pool A: Western Australia - Diamonds, South Australia - Suns, Northern Territory - Pearls, Victorian Vipers

Pool B: Queensland Scorchers, Canberra Strikers, Tasmanian Van Demons, New South Wales Arrows



Men’s AHL



Pool A: Western Australia - Thundersticks, South Australia - Hotshots, Northern Territory - Stingers, Victorian Vikings

Pool B: Queensland Blades, Canberra Lakers, Tasmanian Tigers, New South Wales Waratahs



The introduction of rule innovations in 2018 are with a view to creating more ‘celebratory moments’ and excitement for the fans.



Favier said: “We want to celebrate what will be the final running of the current, traditional AHL but also test and trial some of the new game innovations that we intend to include in the revised league model for 2019.”



These rules will include:



4 x 12-minute quarters

14 players in the match day squad

A field goal conversion – when a field goal is scored the team will have an automatic one-on-one with the goalkeeper for an extra point

2 x 5-minute PowerPlays – in the last five minutes of the second quarter and the last five minutes of the fourth quarter (details TBC)

No drawn games

Match Points:

5 Points for a win,

2 points to each team in the event of a draw,

A shootout will occur to determine the outright winner

1 point will be awarded to the winner of the shoot-out

0 points to the loser of the match.



Looking to the future, the development of quality and competitive teams across the country is critical to the ongoing success and commercialisation of the competition.



In 2019, talent will be equalised through the introduction of a player draft. South Australia, Tasmania, ACT and Northern Territory will be eligible to select up to four International Players as part of their Men’s and Women’s squads in 2018 as a stepping stone to equalising the quality of the eight teams in the Men’s & Women’s competition 2018.



