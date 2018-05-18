



To encourage the best club hockey in the world, you need the best umpiring team to create the environment for the players to thrive.





The FINAL4 in HC Bloemendaal on May 26 and 27 will feature a hugely experienced crew of five top class umpires, bringing their experience from the very top level of the game.



England’s Dan Barstow, Poland’s Marcin Grochal, Scotland’s Martin Madden and Spain’s Francisco Vazquez have all been appointed to the World Cup later this year.



They are joined in the team of five umpires by Germany’s Christian Blasch, the 2016 World Umpire of the Year, showing the quality of official on display.



They will be supported by Jakub Mejzlik – a top-line umpire, too, in preparation for the Champions Trophy – in the video booth. The umpires will be managed by Olympic official Rob ten Cate.



Denmark’s Casper Gulbrandsen will be the technical director with support from Christian Deckenbrock as TO and judges Colin Boubert, Michiel Bruning and Michiel Christiaanse.



EHL umpires biographies



Dan Barstow (England) Aged 30



EHL experience



2010 EHL ROUND1 Paris

2010 EHL ROUND1 Eindhoven (NED)

2011 EHL KO16 (KO16) Bloemendaal (NED) VIDEO

2011 EHL ROUND1 Mulheim (GER)

2012 EHL KO16 (KO16) Rotterdam (NED)

2012 EHL ROUND1 East Grinstead (ENG)

2013 EHL KO16 (KO16) Amsterdam (NED)

2015 EHL KO16/FINAL4 Bloemendaal (NED)

2016 EHL FINAL4 Barcelona (ESP)

2016 EHL ROUND1 Banbridge (IRL)

2018 EHL KO16 HC Rotterdam (NED)



International experience



2013 TriFinance EuroHockey Championships Men

2014 Investec London Cup 2014 (ENG) (M)

2014 XX Commonwealth Games 2014 (M)

2016 Uttar Pradesh Hockey Junior World Cup Men Lucknow

2017 Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017



Marcin Grochal (Poland) Aged 34



EHL experience



2007 EHL ROUND1 Antwerp (BEL)

2008 EHL ROUND1 Lille (FRA)

2009 EHL KO16 Hamburg (GER)

2009 EHL ROUND1 Paris (FRA)

2010 EHL KO16 Rotterdam (NED)

2010 EHL FINAL4 Amsterdam (NED)

2011 EHL KO16 Bloemendaal (NED)

2011 EHL FINAL4 a Den Haag (NED)

2012 EHL KO16 Rotterdam (NED)

2013 EHL KO16 Amsterdam (NED)

2014 EHL KO16 and FINAL4 Eindhoven (NED)

2016 EHL KO16 Amsterdam (NED)

2016 EHL FINAL4 Barcelona (ESP)

2016 EHL ROUND1 Banbridge (IRL)

2018 EHL KO16 Rotterdam (NED)



International experience



2012 Mens Olympic Games

2013 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2013

2013 TriFinance EuroHockey Championships Men

2014 Hero Hockey World League Final

2014 Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014 (M)

2015 Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 (M)

2016 Olympic Games (Men)

2017 Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final



Francisco Vazquez Lopez (Spain) Aged 41



EHL experience



2008 EHL KO16 Barcelona (ESP)

2008 EHL ROUND1 Lille (FRA)

2010 EHL ROUND1 Eindhoven (NED)

2011 EHL KO16 (Bloemendaal (NED)

2012 EHL KO16 (Rotterdam (NED)

2013 EHL FINAL4 Bloemendaal (NED)

2013 EHL ROUND1 Barcelona (ESP)

2014 EHL KO16 and FINAL4 Eindhoven (NED)

2016 EHL KO16 Amsterdam (NED)

2017 EHL KO16 Eindhoven (NED)

2017 EHL FINAL4 Antwerp (BEL)

2018 EHL KO16 Rotterdam (NED)



International experience



2010 ABN AMRO FIH Champions Trophy

2012 Champions Trophy 2012 - Melbourne (M)

2013 Hockey World League Semi-Final - Men

2014 Hockey World Cup 2014 (M)

2014 Hero Champions Trophy 2014 (M)

2015 Pan American Games 2015 (Men)

2016 Olympic Games (Men) Rio de Janeiro (BRA) 2017 Rabo EuroHockey Championship 2017 (M)



Christian Blasch



EHL History



2007 ROUND1 The Hague (NED)

2008 FINAL4 Rotterdam (NED)

2009 KO16 Hamburg (GER)

2009 FINAL4 Rotterdam (NED)

2010 KO16 Rotterdam (NED)

2011 FINAL4 The Hague (NED)

2011 ROUND1 Mulheim (GER)

2012 ROUND1 Barcelona (ESP)

2014 KO16/FINAL4 Eindhoven (NED)

2015 ROUND Hamburg (GER)

2017 FINAL4 Brasschaat (BEL)



International experience



2003 Indoor Hockey World Cup (Men) - Leipzig, Germany

2004 Mens Olympic Games - Athens, Greece

2006 Mens World Cup - Mönchengladbach, Germany

2007 Indoor Hockey World Cup (Men) - Vienna, Austria

2008 WorldHockey Champions Trophy (Men) - Rotterdam, Netherlands

2008 Mens Olympic Games - Beijing, China

2010 Hero Honda FIH World Cup (Men) - New Delhi, India

2012 Mens Olympic Games - London, Great Britain

2014 Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014 (M) - The Hague, Netherlands

2016 Olympic Games (Men) - Rio de Janeiro (BRA)



Martin Madden



Euro Hockey League



2013 EHL KO16 Amsterdam (NED)

2013 EHL FINAL4 Bloemendaal (NED)

2014 EHL KO16/FINAL4 Eindhoven (NED)

2015 EHL KO16/FINAL4 Bloemendaal (NED)

2016 EHL FINAL4 Barcelona (ESP)

2017 EHL KO16 Eindhoven (NED)

2017 EHL FINAL4 Brasschaat (BEL)



International experience



2012 Champions Trophy Melbourne (AUS)

2013 TriFinance EuroHockey Championships, Boom (BEL)

2014 Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014, The Hague (NED)

2014 XX Commonwealth Games 2014, Glasgow (SCO)

2015 Unibet EuroHockey Championships, London (ENG)

2016 Olympic Games, Rio de Janeiro (BRA)

2017 Rabo EuroHockey Championship 2017, Amsterdam (NED)

2017 Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final, Bhubaneswar (IND)



Full officials list

Technical Delegate: Casper GULDBRANDSEN (DEN)

Technical Officer: Christian DECKENBROCK (GER)

Judge: Colin BOUBERT (SCO)

Judge: Michiel BRUNING (NED)

Judge: Michiel CHRISTIAANSE (NED)

Media Officer: Stephen FINDLATER (IRL)

Umpires Manager: Rob ten CATE (NED)

Umpire: Dan BARSTOW (ENG)

Umpire: Christian BLASCH (GER)

Umpire: Marcin GROCHAL (POL)

Umpire: Martin MADDEN (SCO)

Umpire: Francisco VAZQUEZ LOPEZ (ESP)

Video Umpire: Jakub MEJZLIK (CZE)



Euro Hockey League media release