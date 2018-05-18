



Goals from Lucia Tejada and Rebecca Grote guided Club de Campo Villa de Madrid to victory over Surbiton.





Strikes in either half helped Madrid to victory in their opener with Club Cup hosts Surbiton at a packed Sugden Road.



Thousands lined the pitch on a warm evening creating a fantastic atmosphere with plenty of home support for hosts Surbiton.



There was little between the sides in the opening exchanges as both sides felt their way into the contest. The first real attack of the quarter came from the hosts, good work from Jo Hunter saw her dribble to the baseline but her cut back evaded her team mates.



On ten minutes Madrid had their first attack and made it count. A bouncing cut back found Tejada who swept a volley across goal and into the bottom corner after 10 minutes to give Madrid the lead heading into the first break.



The second quarter continued to be closely fought, again Surbiton reached the baseline but this time it was Sarah Haycroft's cross that agonisingly couldn't find a team mate as Madrid kept their lead at half-time.



Surbiton responded well immediately in the second half. Giselle Ansley forced the keeper into a smart save from a penalty corner before another Ansley flick was narrowly missed by Hunter on the left hand post.



Despite plenty of possession and pressure on the Madrid back line the Spanish side took their lead into the final fifteen minutes.



The hosts kept up their work rate and tempo and continued to ask questions of the Madrid defence who kept firm.



With just two minutes remaining Madrid grabbed their second to move out of reach as Grote's drag-flick flew low into the bottom right corner to seal victory.



Next up for Surbiton are HC Victorya Smolevichi tomorrow at 7pm for a place in the EuroHockey Club Cup 5th and 6th place play-off.



Surbiton 0 (0)

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid 2 (1)



England Hockey Board Media release