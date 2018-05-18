By Jugjet Singh





Fazilla, right.



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's midfielder Fazilla Sylvester Silin scored another goal when she graduated as a Fire Superintendent with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia yesterday.





The 30-year-old from Sarawak has played for Malaysia in three Commonwealth Games (2010, 2014 and 2018) and coach K. Dharmaraj only had praise for her.



"She is one amazing las who has exceptional fighting spirit in whatever she makes up her mind to do. I am the least surprised, and very proud of her, for achieving this milestone in her life," said Dharmaraj after his charges lost narrowly 3-2 to India in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Donghue, South Korea, yesterday.



Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHC) deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala said: "The Malaysian women’s hockey team has very special players and each with their own special ways! One of them is most definitely Fazilla Sylvester more fondly known as Zilla.



"She has sacrificed a great deal the nation, and thanks to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia who has been very supportive and instrumental in allowing Zilla to represent malaysia at the recent Commonwealth Games."



