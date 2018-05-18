

From Left: Terry Walsh, Stephen van Huizen, Subahan Kamal, Shamala.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are keen to host the 2022 men's and women's hockey World Cups.





This was revealed by Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal Thursday.



Subahan said the confidence to bid arose because the International Hockey Federation (FIH) approached Malaysia to host the final of the Hockey Series, which is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



"I will meet members of the MHC Executive Board soon to get their approval to host the Hockey Series finals in Kuala Lumpur next year.



"And I will also put forward to the EB the idea to host both the men's and women's World Cups which will be held in 2022.



"I have spoken to Terry Walsh (Technical Director) on these matters, and if the EB approves, we will officially write to the FIH on our intention to host both the World Cups."



Malaysia last hosted the men's World Cup in 2002 and finished eighth among 16 teams.



"And if this plan becomes a reality, our women will experience playing in the World Cup for the first time.



"I believe Malaysia will have no problems hosting both the World Cups, and I also believe our men's and women's teams will be ready to put up a good challenge by then," said Subahan.



Meanwhile, national coach Stephen van Huizen yesterday released the names of 20 players who would head for Argentina to play in a series of friendlies on May 25-June 2.



Van Huizen included No 1 goalkeeper S. Kuamar who has served his six months FIH ban for being tested positive with sibutramine during the Asia Cup in Dhaka last year.



"Kumar has been training very hard since the ban was lifted, and that's one of the reasons I believe he should be given a chance to play in the Argentina friendlies," said van Huzien.



