Malaysia's women’s squad go down to India in ACT

Published on Friday, 18 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 28
KUALA LUMPUR: The national women’s hockey team took the fight to defending champions India before going down 2-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Donghae, South Korea.



They will have to wait for the match between China and Japan tomorrow to see if they have a chance of playing in the third-fourth classification game in the five-team competition.

Malaysia are fourth in the standings after a 3-2 upset win over Japan on Wednesday, following defeats to South Korea (1-3) and China (1-3). Japan are bottom with one point.

India scored through Gurjit Kaur (17th), Vandana Katariya (33rd) and Lalrem Siami (40th) while Nuraini Rashid (36th) and Hanis Nadiah Onn (48th) responded for Malaysia.

Malaysia are only ranked 22nd in the world while India are 10th.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Subahan Kamal is happy with the performance of the women’s national team.

“Our women’s team used to get thrashed by the top sides but they have shown they can be competitive now.

“They ensured Malaysia will not finish last by beating Japan,” said Subahan, adding that Malaysia have a good chance to play for third place as it will not be easy for Japan to beat China.

The Star of Malaysia

