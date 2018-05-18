By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's team gave India a run for their money before losing 3-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Donghae, South Korea, Thursday.





Now, they will have to wait for the China-Japan match Saturday to see if they have a chance of playing in the third-fourth bracket.



The ACT is played in a pool of five teams, and Malaysia has three points as they had beaten Japan 3-2.



Japan are at the bottom of the pool with only one point.



Yesterday, Gurjit Kaur (17th), Vandana Katariya (33rd) and Lalremsiami (40th) scored for India, and Malaysia's super fight-back came from Nuraini Rashid (36th) and Hanis Nadiah Onn (48th)



For the record, Malaysia are ranked 22nd in the world while India are number 10th.



"We went into the match knowing India's strength and had to rely on counter-attacks to trouble them. And I am proud to say that we did cut down their domination for long periods in the match.



"Now, we have to wait for the China-Japan match (today) to see if we will be playing in the third-fourth or end fifth in this tournament.



"And we have a good chance to play in the higher bracket, because it wil not be easy for Japan to beat China."



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey