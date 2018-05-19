



Scottish Hockey is inviting applicants for the Head Coach position of the Scotland Senior women national team.





Scottish Hockey’s mission is to “inspire involvement in Hockey”. In a performance context, we aim to do this by developing consistently successful Scotland teams and outstanding athletes with medal winning potential for Great Britain at Olympic level. We currently have an exciting opportunity for an inspirational coach to lead our women’s high-performance programme through the four-year cycle, up to and including the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.



Working in conjunction with the Head of Performance, the Head Coach will have the support and autonomy to design and deliver a fresh and exciting high-performance programme that maximises the potential of Scotland’s best female hockey athletes.



In order to secure the best possible candidate with the requisite qualities, Scottish Hockey is prepared to exercise flexibility in terms of how the role is delivered. This may be either as a full-time role, or a part time role, revolving around periods of activity linked to the international calendar. Clearly this flexibility is within the context of the successful candidate being able to facilitate and deliver the best possible outcomes for the women’s high-performance programme.



The role requires an innovative and experienced hockey coach with the ability to create an environment that promotes both high performance and high integrity, while developing a winning mentality, culture of continuous improvement, accountability and enjoyment.



Candidates should also have the vision and ability to inspire others, through strong interpersonal and communication skills, while possessing excellent planning, management and organisational skills.



The successful candidate must also have a clear coaching philosophy and methodology, and a detailed understanding of the modern game at international level. This should be allied to a proven track record of working with senior performance athletes and multi-disciplinary support teams, ideally within an international context.



