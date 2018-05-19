By AYUMBA AYODI



Greensharks have an opportunity to dislodge champions Kenya Police from the top of the men’s hockey Premier League when they take on Nakuru on Sunday at City Park.





Police, who recovered from a shock 4-3 loss to Greensharks a fortnight ago to edge out Strathmore University 4-2 last weekend, could sink further down if Butali Sugar Warriors beat Parklands also on Sunday at City Park.



Greensharks, second in the league table, have won four matches and drawn once for their tally of 13 points. Police are on 15 points after five wins and a loss.

Butali, who have four wins, are third with 12 points.



Victory for Greensharks will see them top the table with 16 points while Butali will also improve their tally to 15 points and could beat Police to second on superior points difference.



Butali have two matches at hand against early pacesetters, Police.



Despite having beaten Nakuru home and away 4-2 and 1-0 last season, Greensharks’ coach Nixon Nyaganga is a cautious man.



“Everybody is capable of anything if you are to go by this season’s results so far,” said Nyaganga. “You just aim to give your best which may not be enough."



It will be interesting to see how Matthew “Pompo” Kiprono will marshal Greensharks defence as he comes up against his former side Nakuru. Also at Greensharks backline are Daniel Obunyasi and David Kibe.



Nyaganga will bank on Chris Muchwanju and Chris Wokila upfront as they aim to slay the Great Rift side.



Nakuru sweeper Kenneth Alumasa warned Greensharks: “We have made a few key signings to seal any loopholes especially in the midfield.”



Among the players Nakuru have signed for the season are midfielders John Mark and Nelson Ochieng formerly of Bay Club and Police respectively. “We also have youngsters we have trained and moulded and will help us throughout the season,” said Alumasa.



Strathmore University also have an opportunity to dislodge champions Telkom from the top of the women’s Premier league if they are to beat former champions, Sliders on Saturday.



Both Telkom and Strathmore have nine points each from a clean run of three outings but the champions top with superior aggregate.



A fortnight ago, Telkom weathered a poor start as they rallied from 2-0 down to tame Sliders 5-2 while Strathmore’s Gilly Okumu scored a brace to spur her side to a 2-0 victory against Amira Sailors 2-0 all at City Park.



FIXTURES



Saturday



National League-Men: Thika Rovers v Karate Axiom (City Park)-12pm. Bay Club v UON (Kisumu)-3pm



Super League-Men: Kimathi University v Kisumu Youngstars (City Park)-2pm. MSC v TUK (Mombasa)-3pm



Premier League Men: Western Jaguars Strathmore (Kakamega) -3pm



Premier league women: Strathmore v Sliders (City Park)-4pm



Super League-women: Wolverines v Lakers (City Park) 6pm



Sunday



Super League-women: UON v Lakers (City Park)-9am



Super League-Men: Mvita XI v TUK (Mombasa)-9a; Wazalendo Masters v Kisumu Youngstars (City Park)-11am; Parkroad Tigers v Karate Axiom (City Park)-3pm



Premier League Men: Western Jaguars v USIU (Kakamega)-9am; Greensharks v Nakuru (City Park)-1pm; Parklands SC v Butali (City Park)-5pm



Daily Nation