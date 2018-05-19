There were victories for Edinburgh University and Clydesdale Western on the opening day of Women’s Club Challenge I at Peffermill, but Grange men narrowly lost their opening match of Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy in Vienna.





Gintra 2-4 Clydesdale Western



The day got underway at Peffermill when Clydesdale Western won their opening match of Women’s Club Challenge I with a comfortable 4-2 win over Gintra Strekte Uni.



Clydesdale Western looked the stronger team from the outset and took the game to Gintra.



They went two up in the first quarter through two penalty corners. The first was a strike by Susie Gillman that trickled home in a crowded D, and the second was slid low against the backboard at the left post for 2-0 by Jen Eadie.



In the second quarter a third penalty corner was disallowed after it hit the net rather than the backboard but still Western dominated the contest.



In the second half Gintra pulled one back from a penalty corner routine that was deflected high into the net for 2-1. Dovile Kukliene was the scorer.



Western restored their lead when Margery Justice latched onto a loose pass, she fed Millie Brown who set up Lexi Sabatelli to finish across the goalkeeper for 3-1.



A brilliant solo run by Emma McGregor opened up the defence and she scored via a deflection to make it 4-1.



Gintra struck back immediately on a quick break and it was slotted home one-on-one by Kotryna Caikauskaite, but in the end it was a comfortable victory for Western.



Grange 1-2 SC Stroilel Brest



Grange lost their opening match of Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy in Vienna in a close battle against Stroilel Brest.



Grange started the match well. A Calum McKenzie mazy dribble ended with a flash shot across goal, but he was denied by a good save by the goalkeeper.



It took until the second half for Grange to find a goal and it was McKenzie who provided the strike on 35 minutes.



McKenzie finished after a terrific run from Ali Irvine past two players before playing the ball across the face of goal for McKenzie to score.



Brest equalised right at the end of the third quarter when Yauheni Stsepanets netted to make it 1-1.



In the final quarter it was Brest who snatched victory with a strike by Mikhail Paulovich to make it 2-1 and take the points.



Edinburgh University 3-0 Metrostroy



Edinburgh University won their opening match of Women’s Club Challenge I in a strong performance at Peffermill.



It was good signs from the push back as early in the contest Sam Judge switched the ball to the far post for Hannah McKie who couldn’t convert from close range.



Then Judge herself had an effort cleared off the line after some good work down the right.



The deserved goal for University came with a minute before the end of the first quarter, and it was Scotland internationalist Amy Brodie who converted from close range to make it 1-0.



In the second quarter it went to 2-0 after a lovely penalty corner routine saw a dummy by Judge, pass by McKie and deflection by Brodie to send the ball into the roof of the net.



In the third quarter it went to 3-0 through some clinical finishing by Judge, latching onto a pass from the right to score.



There were late chances for Zara Malseed and Ella Watt but it ended 3-0 and got the students off to a great start in the tournament.



Scottish Hockey Union media release