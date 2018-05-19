



Surbiton suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Victorya Smolevichi in a tense shootout in their EuroHockey Women's Club Cup clash.





It looked as though Surbiton had the game won after a fine reverse stick strike from Holly Payne but a stunning deflection from Dziana Khmylova levelled two minutes from time.



Earlier Georgie Twigg has put Surbiton into an early lead but Nadzeya Litasava levelled before half-time.



Surbiton flew out the traps and were quick to stamp their authority on the match with a long accurate aerial from Giselle Ansley leading to the hosts winning an early penalty corner.



Hollie Pearne-Webb’s strike from the top of the circle was saved by the keeper but the rebound fell kindly to Twigg who tucked home from close range.



Victorya responded with a good chance of their own, a clever exchange freed the attacker but she put wide under pressure from the on rushing goalkeeper Abigail Walker before the first break.



The visitors hit back immediately in the second quarter though through Litasava. An initial shot was partially blocked but the ball looped into the air for Litasava to turn in to equal the scores.



Shortly before half-time Victorya were close to taking the lead. A crashed ball into the circle was deflected towards the top corner but Walker made a smart diving stop.



It was Surbiton who started the third quarter on the front foot and on 35 minutes went close to grabbing the lead through Jo Hunter. From a penalty corner Ansley’s drag-flick was met by Hunter’s dive but the deflection flew narrowly over the bar.



Surbiton again went agonisingly close from another penalty corner moments later as Pearne-Webb’s slapped effort flew narrowly of the left hand post and the diving attacker.



Their persistence eventually paid off though as two minutes before the final break Payne put Surbiton into a deserved lead. Quick thinking from Sarah Haycroft saw her take the ball and pass to Payne who with space to move into unleashed a backhand strike past the diving keeper.



The final quarter was a tough battle as Victorya pushed for an equaliser but with the clock running down it looked as though victory was secured for Surbiton. However another crashed ball into the circle was deflected brilliantly into the top corner past the diving Walker to spark wild celebrations to take the game to a shootout.



Haycroft kept her cool to score the opener but misses from Pearne-Webb and Martin while the Victorya takers converted meant that the Belarus side secured victory.



Surbiton's final EuroHockey Club Cup match is against UCD Ladies HC on Sunday morning at 9.30am in the 7th and 8th place play-off match.



Surbiton 2 (1)

Twigg 4'

Payne 43'



Victorya Smolevichi 2 (1)

Litasava 19'

Khmylova 58'



Victorya Smolevichi win 3-2 in shootout*



England Hockey Board Media release