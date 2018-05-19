

©: Sander Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The line-up for next season’s Euro Hockey League will become clearer in the coming days with plenty of national ranking points up for grabs in Vienna this weekend.





The Austrian city hosts the EuroHockey Club Trophy with the second tier competition seeing eight clubs battle it out with overall finishes feeding into the national ranking list for the EHL.



In Pool A, KS AZS AWF Poznan from Poland and Scotland’s Grange are battling it out with two Belarussian sides HC Minsk and SC Stroitel Brest.



Amif the huge amounts of permutations and calculations, Grange and Poznan will hope that a strong performance can potentially lift ninth-ranked Scotland and tenth-rated Poland, respectively, into the top eight ranked nations and win two EHL places for 2018/19.



Indeed, Grange would be the direct beneficiaries of that extra EHL place if they were to do so as the Scottish regular season champions.



Pool B is contested by Italy’s HC Bra, Ukraine’s OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa, Switzerland’s Rot-Weiss Wettingen and host club WAC. Italy currently sit in 13th place in the national rankings list and so a strong run from Bra could see them overtake 12th ranked Wales.



Wettingen – champions in 2017 – are also hoping to close that gap while the presence of two Belarussian teams could also help boost their hopes of an EHL return.



Whatever happens, the picture will be much clearer on Monday evening following the series of three group games and the subsequent classification matches.



** Here is the current rankings list: http://ehlhockey.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Outdoor-Clubs-Ranking-Points-Men.pdf



Euro Hockey League media release