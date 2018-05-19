

Congratulations to Paul Gleghorne who reached the impressive milestone of 200 caps for the Green Machine tonight.



Ireland started the brighter of the two sides with both Peter Caruth and Jonny Bell sending crash balls into the circle but the final touch in the circle was missing. The Green Machine got the first of the games penalty corner’s but a mistrap at the top of the circle meant Shane O’Donoghue, earning his 150thcap today, was forced into a reverse shot which Tobias Walter saved. Germany grew into the game as the half went on but Jamie Carr was in imperious form in the Irish goal blocking shots from Martin Haner and Julius Meyer. Kirk Shimmins had the chance of the second quarter, albeit from a tight angle, as he found himself in on goal but Walter was quickly out to block the close-range shot. The half ended honours even 0-0, a fair result for a close contest.





Carr continued his fine form as Benedikt Furk sent a rocket on the reverse but the Irish net-minder calmly palmed away. John Jackson and O’Donoghue set up a lovely give and go but as the latter wound up for the shot he was dispossessed. Moments later Stephen Cole sent a perfectly weighted pass to Kirk Shimmins as he broke through the defence, and his high shot forced Walter into another good save. When the goals eventually came, only a minute separated them. O’Donoghue sent a drag flick past Walter in the 49thminute and Dieter Linnekogel equalized after some confusion in the circle but the ball was eventually bundled into the goal at the 50 minute mark. There were a couple of half chances for both sides as the clock ticked down but 1-1 was a fair result for a very tight encounter and a solid performance from the Green Machine against the world number 5.



The second match in the series is tomorrow evening at 5pm in Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club.



Ireland 1 (O’Donoghue)

Germany 1(Linnekogel)



Starting: J Carr, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, M Darling, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, L Cole



Subs: J Jackson, M Bell, P Caruth, K Shimmins, O Magee, S Cole, D Fitzgerald



