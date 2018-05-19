Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms new squad member Ambrosia Malone has been added to the Hockeyroos’ team for the upcoming Tri Nations series as an injury replacement.





Gold Coast forward Malone, who was added to the National Senior Women's Squad earlier this week, comes into the 18-member team following an injury to Kathryn Slattery.



Australia will play both New Zealand and Japan at the Tri Nations in Cromwell, New Zealand, from 19-27 May. The Hockeyroos are due to fly out on Monday.



The Tri Nations will be crucial preparation for the Hockeyroos ahead of the 2018 World Cup in London in July and August where they’re pooled with both New Zealand and Japan, along with Belgium.



Australia are currently ranked fifth in the world, behind New Zealand who are fourth while Japan are 12th.



The semi final/final will be streamed via the Black Sticks Facebook page (no geo-blocking).



Hockeyroos team for Tri Nations:

Athlete (City, State)

Kristina Bates (Mont Albert, VIC)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Kalindi Commerford (Mollymook, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD)

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Emily Hurtz (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Emily Smith (c) (Crookwell, NSW)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)



Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey Match Schedule (all times AEST):

Sunday 20 May 12:30pm - New Zealand vs Australia

Monday 21 May 4:30pm - Australia vs Japan

Wednesday 23 May 4:30pm - New Zealand vs Australia

Thursday 24 May 4:30pm - Australia vs Japan

Saturday 26 May 2:30pm - Playoff for final (2nd vs 3rd)

Sunday 27 May 12:30pm - Final



