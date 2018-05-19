

Black Stick Kirsten Pearce defends against Chiko Fujibayashi of Japan in their 2-1 loss. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks women have conceded a late goal to fall to a 2-1 loss against Japan in the opening match of the Tri Nations series in Cromwell, Central Otago.





Shihori Oikawa converted a penalty corner for Japan with five minutes to play.



Akiko Kato had put the visitors 1-0 up in the first quarter, but Sam Harrison levelled the scores five minutes into the second period.



The Commonwealth Games gold medallists now have a rematch of the final at that event, when they play Australia on Sunday.



The Black Sticks are without five players from that triumph for this tournament, with Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson and Amy Robinson absent due to injury and family commitments, and Pippa Hayward now retired.



The three teams will play each other twice, with the second and third-placed teams then playing off to decide who meets the first-placed team in the final.



Japan 2 (Akiko Kato, Shihori Oikawa) Black Sticks 1 (Sam Harrison). HT: 1-1



Stuff