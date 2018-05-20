

Lighting is crucial not only for those on the field, but also for TV production Photo: FIH/Getty Images



When it comes to the delivery of major international hockey events, the need for a perfectly lit field of play is not optional - it is essential, and not just for the players.





World class TV production and distribution is one of the five key initiatives of the Hockey Revolution, which aims to the global status and popularity of the sport as part of our ambition to make hockey ‘a global game that inspires future generations’.



While advances broadcast technology means hockey is now televised to a standard previously unachievable, without good lighting the sport would be both metaphorically and figuratively in the dark. Thanks to the FIH’s Hockey Visibility Project, which has investigated all aspects of ball visibility on TV including lighting, turf and ball colours, the future is very bright indeed.



"The recent research done by the FIH Quality Programme in cooperation with the broadcasters and lighting companies will help to ensure that the requirements for lighting at our events will be as high as possible for years to come.”

Andy Oram, FIH TV and Broadcast Director



The Hockey Visibility Project, a central component of the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf, has been working closely with broadcasters and sports lighting companies to determine the best lighting and hockey turf colours that will allow the sport to maximise the quality of TV coverage at its events. At a time when the profile of the sport is growing faster than at any time in its long history, it is vital research that will ensure hockey can be televised in the best way possible.



The conclusions of the research - which was undertaken with the assistance of pioneering British sports broadcaster BT Sport and Polytan, FIH’s Official Hockey Turf Supplier for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 and 2020 Olympic Games, have been factored into two FIH Facilities Guidance documents. These include the Sports lighting for broadcasting 11 a-side hockey, outdoors and Televising hockey - recommended turf colours, both of which are available to download at www.fih.ch/facilities.



"The broadcasting and production standards of international hockey has moved into a completely new world in recent years with content being consumed across multiple platforms. Hockey is an incredibly fast paced and highly athletic game therefore our production principles and facility standards must evolve to keep up with the game today”, said FIH TV and Broadcast Director Andy Oram, who oversees the delivery of the TV production and content for the Federation. “With visionary production partners such as BT Sport they have allowed us to capture and see the game in a whole new way. The introduction of Ultra High Definition coverage utilising Super Slow and Ultra Motion cameras has brought the game to life on screen and raised the standards of how we should produce FIH events globally.”



He continued: “With the introduction of the Hockey Pro League and the new Event Portfolio, the recent research done by the FIH Quality Programme in cooperation with the broadcasters and lighting companies will help to ensure that the requirements for lighting at our events will be as high as possible for years to come.”



