Rajinder Singh was on Saturday named president of Hockey India (HI), following Mariamma Koshy’s resignation from the post.





Rajinder, a senior vice-president of HI, was earlier the treasurer of the national body and currently serves as the treasurer of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.



“We are happy to name Mr. Rajinder Singh as the President of Hockey India from 19 May 2018 following the resignation of Ms. Mariamma Koshy.



‘Best wishes’



“We wish Mr. Rajinder Singh the best in this new role,” said the secretary-general of Hockey India Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad.



Koshy was appointed as the president in November 2016 following Narinder Batra’s decision to step down after being elected as the President of International Hockey Federation (FIH).



The Hindu