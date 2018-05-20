Grange men clocked up their first victory of the weekend in Vienna on the second day of European club hockey tournaments, but Edinburgh University women were held to a 1-1 draw and Clydesdale Western were defeated at Peffermill.





Braxgata HC 4-0 Clydesdale Western



A lighting start by Braxgata HC with saw four goals in the first quarter, and three in the first five minutes, as Clydesdale Western lost their second game of Women’s Club Challenge I at Peffermill.



The early opening goal for the Belgian side Braxgata came when the ball was slammed high into the net by Barbara Nelen after a swift move from the right.



It quickly went to 2-0 when a slick break down the left saw the ball switched to the far post by Julie Halsberghe for an easy tap in.



The game was five minutes old when it went to 3-0 with another tap in at the far post, this time by Silke Steenackers, to extend the lead.



It went to 4-0 just before the end of the first quarter. A great initial save by Jessica Buchanan still couldn’t stop the Belgians and it was tapped home from close range by Halsberghe for her second.



The second quarter saw Western battle back into the contest and create an opportunity for Lexi Sabatelli but they were unable to penetrate the Belgian defence.



A great double save by Buchanan kept the Belgians at bay early in the second half, before another double save in the final quarter.



The game was won in the first quarter and it ended 4-0 in the sun at Peffermill.



Grange 4-0 Poznan



Grange men made up for their opening day defeat of Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy with a blistering 4-0 win over Poznan in Vienna.



Despite a good start by Grange it was the Poles who nearly took the lead in seven minutes, but an excellent save by Nathan Docherty kept the score level. At the end of the opening quarter Frank Ryan was denied by a good save after a run at the baseline.



Grange opened the scoring just before half time and it was Michael McKenzie who provided the strike when he flicked the rebound at a penalty corner over the advancing goalkeeper.



The second goal for Grange came shortly after half time and it was Ryan who fired a low strike to the keeper’s left for the goal.



Up the other end of the pitch and Docherty produced two saves in a row from penalty corner routines to keep Grange in the driving seat.



The game was sealed when Callum Milne made it 3-0 in the final quarter before Calum McKenzie scored a fourth for Grange right before full time.



Swansea 1-1 Edinburgh University



Edinburgh University was held to a 1-1 draw against Swansea to round off day 2 of Women’s Club Challenge I in Peffermill.



It was a close opening to the contest and the opening goal nearly went the way of Swansea but the Edinburgh students were alert and survived two penalty corners.



The students then tested the Swansea keeper with a couple of penalty corners of their own, prompting low saves by Anna Lugg-Morris to deny them the lead.



As the quarter continued University took control and peppered the Swansea goal with a succession of shots on target.



They came especially close when a move down the right saw the ball zipped across goal but Ellie Hutcheson couldn’t connect to bag the goal.



A deserved goal soon arrived just before half time and it was scored by the captain, Zara Malseed to the delight of her team mates.



The delight was short lived as Swansea equalised right away, the ball bounced around in the D and was finished at the far post by Livvy Hoskins.



The third quarter was a tight affair with neither side getting a grip of the contest or creating any chances of note.



As the match neared a conclusion it was Edinburgh University pressing for a winner. They nearly got it when Sam Judge’s penalty corner fell nicely for Hanna McKie, but her effort looped over the bar.



Scottish Hockey Union media release