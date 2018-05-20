



Germany started today’s match a lot brighter than yesterday and held onto possession for much of the opening minutes. Niklas Bruns was the first to test David Fitzgerald in the Irish goal but the Monkstown keeper was up to the challenge of the reverse shot sent his way. The first penalty corner of the game fell to Germany and Niklas Bosserhoff’s drag flick looked destined for the bottom corner but Lee Cole, earning his 50thcap today, cleared the shot off the line. Timm Herzbruch’s goal came from a pacey break by the German’s and he fired a reverse into the far corner; Fitzgerald got a glove to it but the ball bobbled over the line despite Paul Gleghorne’s best diving efforts.





2 goals in the opening 90 seconds of the second half changed the look of the game. Jeremy Duncan bulldozed his way down the left side and sent a ball across goal which Shane O’Donoghue deflected past Mark Appel. Moments later Matthew Nelson doubled his sides tally as he shot past Appel following a good pass from Conor Harte. But the German’s upped the pressure and at one stage all 11 Irish men were back defending in their own 25. Fitzgerald was on hand to keep the lead intact as he made a strong glove save from Niklas Wellen’s close range shot. Germany were searching for the equalizer and opted to pull Appel in favour of a kicking back. 2 PC’s in the dying moments could have spoiled the party for the Green Machine but Jonny Bell made a superb save on the line from Christoper Ruhr’s reverse strike.



Ireland 2 (O’Donoghue, Nelson)

Germany 1 (Herzbruch)



Starting: J Bell (Captain), M Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, S O’Donoghue, M Darling, D Fitzgerald, D Walsh, C Harte, J Duncan, L Cole



Subs: J Carr, J Jackson, A Sothern, K Shimmins, O Magee, M Robson, P Gleghorne



