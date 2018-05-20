IAN ANDERSON





Rose Keddell of New Zealand is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring their second goal during the women's gold medal match against Australia. GETTY IMAGES



Mark Hager and the Black Sticks are hoping Commonwealth Games gold won't be their brightest reward this year.





The New Zealand women's hockey team, which began a Tri-Nations series against Australia and Japan in Cromwell on Saturday, wants further success on a bigger scale.



"The World Cup has been the biggest target," coach Hager said of the tournament starting in England in July.



A comprehensive 4-1 win over hosts Australia in the Games gold medal match in April has raised expectations and Hager believes the timing works well.



"What's happened in the past is we've normally had the World Cup first then the Comm Games," Hager said.



"We've normally peaked for the Comm Games and not the World Cup.





Stacey Michelsen celebrates the winning shootout goal in the semifinal against England. GETTY IMAGES



"There's a little more time in between too - we've usually had a Comm Games and then a World Cup a month later, this time we've got a good couple of months to build up some momentum."



Prior to the World Cup, NZ will play build-up matches in Germany against Holland, Argentina and Germany - ranked one, three and six in the world, with the Black Sticks ranked fourth.



"It'll either be a good wake-up call for us or ... it'll identify and test some of our weaknesses."



Hager said the Tri-Nations tournament - which sees assistant coach Sean Dancer assuming the reins from Hager - gives them a good chance to test and blood some players.



"We're looking at everyone in our squad as a possible for the World Cup, so it's quite exciting.



"We want to try some people in different positions, we want to try a few different tactics. Both these teams we're playing against are in our World Cup pool - we play Belgium, Japan and Aussie.



"So there will be a bit of cat-and-mouse from all of us. Aussie made six changes from the Commonwealth Games, while Japan have split their team in two - they're currently playing in an Asian Champions Trophy, so their team will probably be different from one we'll see at the World Cup."



The decisive moment in New Zealand's triumphant Gold Coast campaign came when they defeated England in a shootout - after enduring a string of agonising defeats in sudden-death moments at major tournaments.





Tarryn Davey is one of the side's young talents. GETTY IMAGES



Hager said it brought a sense of relief.



"That we were finally able to get over that hurdle of a shootout - particularly in a tough game and against that quality of opposition in particular. Maddy Hinch, their goalkeeper is rated as No 1 in the world, so to do well against her obviously gave us the confidence.



"We'd won some little tournaments along the way, but we'd never cracked I suppose a big one. We'd been in a couple of World League finals, Olympics where we didn't quite get over the hurdle of the semifinals and then last year in the World League we got over a quarterfinal, a semifinal and then in the end the Dutch were just too good for us in the final.



"So to get over that hurdle I suppose shows we are moving in the right direction.



"Sometimes it's a numbers game - we were due to win one eventually and it came at the right time."



Hager praised the depth of talent in the squad; something the coaching staff is trying to bolster further during the current series.



"What I think we did well is that we didn't have a weak player - everyone contributed," he said.



"But every individual player knows they can get better, just with their basic skill level, how we play, the structure we want to play.



"We're still a relatively young team - we've got some good experienced players but there's a lot of players (Frances Davies, Tarryn Davey, Lulu Tuilotolava) we've brought in that are inexperienced and we can grow some more depth in the group."



AT A GLANCE



Black Stick women's squad: Goalkeepers: Grace O'Hanlon, Sally Rutherford. Defenders: Frances Davies, Kim Tanner, Rose Keddell, Steph Dickins, Ella Gunson, Brooke Neal. Midfielders: Anita McLaren, Shiloh Gloyn, Lulu Tuilotolava, Tarryn Davey. Attackers: Maddy Doar, Sam Harrison, Kelsey Smith, Michaela Curtis, Kirsten Pearce, Olivia Merry.



