

Australia celebrate one of their four goals in their comfortable win over New Zealand. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand's Commonwealth Games women's hockey gold medallists thudded back to earth, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Australia to continue their winless start to the Tri-Nations tournament in Cromwell.





A day after conceding a late winner to Japan, who beat them 2-1, the Black Sticks were no match for the team they beat 4-1 in the Gold Coast gold medal match last month.



It started promisingly for New Zealand when Olivia Merry scored inside the first 10 minutes to lock it up 1-1 after Australia's Jodie Kenny opened the scoring from a penalty corner.





Black Stick Anita McLaren and Australia's Renee Taylor during their Tri-Nations match in Cromwell. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



But Australia gradually took control, scoring in each of the next three quarters via Brooke Peris, Lily Brazel and Kalindi Commerford at the Central Otago Sports Club.



Black Sticks head coach Sean Dancer - standing in for Mark Hager for the tournament - was unimpressed.



"We showed a lack of composure early on which led to cards and ultimately put more pressure on us. Overall it was a disappointing first half performance with Australia dominating," Dancer said.



"The second half saw us connect much better and create some good opportunities but we were unable to score."



The Black Sticks are without five players from their Commonwealth Games victory: Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton, Liz Thompson and Amy Robinson all injured and Pippa Hayward retired.





Ella Gunson in control for New Zealand but they struggled to crack Australia's defence in a 4-1 defeat. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand get another chance to make amends as they meet Japan on Tuesday and Australia on Wednesday before the tournament playoffs, as they build up to the World Cup in London in July.



Stuff