Hockeyroos Open Tri Nations With Impressive Win

Published on Sunday, 20 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
Ben Somerford


Jodie Kenny opened the scoring in the second minute

The Hockeyroos have commenced the 2018 Tri Nations series with a strong 4-1 win over hosts New Zealand in Cromwell on Sunday.



Jodie Kenny, Brooke Peris, Lily Brazel and Kalindi Commerford scored the goals as Australia claimed a small piece of revenge for last month’s Commonwealth Games gold medal match defeat to the Black Sticks.

Kenny opened the scoring early but New Zealand leveled through Olivia Merry in the first quarter.

Peris restored Australia’s lead in the second term and the Hockeyroos raced away with the win in defender Edwina Bone’s 150th game, with goals in both the third and fourth quarters.

Australia are top of the standings while New Zealand are third after also losing to Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

Kenny, playing her 197th game for Australia, put the Hockeyroos ahead in the second minute from a penalty corner, but Merry equalized in the eighth minute.

Australia reclaimed the lead just before half-time through Peris.

Merry was yellow carded early in the third but Australia couldn’t capitalize until Brazel scored her maiden international goal in the 41st minute.

Commerford, in just her 10th international game, put the icing on the cake with the final goal in the 57th minute.

Australia are next in action on Monday against Japan from 4.30pm AEST.

New Zealand 1 (Merry 8’)
Australia 4 (Kenny 2’, Peris 27’, Brazel 41’, Commerford 57’)

Hockey Australia media release

