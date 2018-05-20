

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Australia’s Hockeyroos have come away with a 4-1 result over the Vantage Black Sticks Women at the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations in Cromwell.





Australia came out firing in a rematch of last month’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games final, opening the scoring in just the second minute through a Jodie Kenny penalty corner flick.



The Kiwis knuckled down after the goal and equalised in the eighth minute when Olivia Merry put a shot into the back of the net.



The Hockeyroos grabbed the lead again through a Brooke Peris penalty corner strike to carry a 2-1 lead into the halftime break.



Momentum went Australia’s way in the second half with goals from Lily Brazel (41’) and Kalindi Commerford (57’) sealing the result.



Vantage Black Sticks head coach for the series Sean Dancer said it was a disappointing performance.



“We showed a lack of composure early on which led to cards and ultimately put more pressure on us. Overall it was a disappointing first half performance with Australia dominating,” he said.



“The second half saw us connect much better and create some good opportunities but we were unable to score.



“We’ll use tomorrow to refocus and prepare well for the next two games knowing we need to come out and play better.”



Australia and Japan face off at 6:30pm tomorrow while the Kiwis have a rest day ahead of their next clash against Japan at 6:30pm on Tuesday night.



The Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations is proudly supported by presenting partner Pioneer Energy and the Central Otago District Council.



Odds for games at the Tri Nations are available at www.tab.co.nz along with a special promotion. Simply download the TAB app, set up a new account, deposit $20 using the promo code 'HOCKEY' and TAB will boost your account with a further $20 as well as give $20 to Hockey New Zealand.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Olivia Merry)

AUSTRALIA 4: (Jodie Kenny, Brooke Peris, Lily Brazel, Kalindi Commerford)

Halftime: Australia 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release