

Lalremsiami (centre) celebrates with teammates. HI



Young forward Lalremsiami’s equaliser earned India a 1-1 draw against South Korea in the last round-robin match at the fifth Asian Champions Trophy women’s hockey tournament today.





With the draw, the Indian team led by defender Sunita Lakra go into the final tomorrow as the table-toppers. They remain unbeaten in the tournament, having won against Japan (4-1), China (3-1) and Malaysia (3-2).



Despite South Korea’s attacking game from the start, India managed to win the first penalty corner of the match in the fourth minute, but dragflicker Gurjit Kaur’s attempt was thwarted by the goalkeeper. Subsequently, though India made forays into the striking circle, breaking Korea’s defence was an uphill task.



Breakthrough



World No. 9 South Korea were the first to get a breakthrough when they forced an error to win a short corner in the opening minute of the second quarter. Seul Ki Cheon was brilliant with her dragflick as she struck the ball to the right corner of the goal, making it almost impossible for the Indian goalkeeper Savita to make a save.



After a barren third quarter, an infringement while attempting to defend a shot on goal by a Korean attacker led India to concede a penalty corner at the start of the fourth quarter. Korea tried an ambitious variation but could not score.



Immediately after that, Lalremsiami helped India win a penalty corner. Gurjit’s dragflick rebounded off the goalkeeper’s pads, but Lalremsiami was quick to pick the ball and flick it into the goal to equalise scores at 1-1.



In the 54th minute, Korea won another penalty corner but goalkeeper Swati was splendid with her save. Though both the teams upped their ante, they could not score thereafter.



The two teams will face each other again in the final clash tomorrow.



