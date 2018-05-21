By AYUMBA AYODI



Greensharks and Strathmore University Scorpions chalked up impressive victories over the weekend at City Park Stadium, Nairobi to move top of their respective hockey Premier Leagues.





Greensharks thumped visiting Nakuru 3-0 on Sunday, a victory that saw them dislodge champions Kenya Police from the men's league summit with 16 points.



International Gilly Okumu notched a brace as the Scorpions, who are chasing their maiden women's Premier League title, edged out the 1998 champions Sliders 3-1 on Saturday.



The students moved to the top with 12 points, as champions Telkom, who were not in action this weekend, dropped to second place with nine points.



In fact, Police, who rested this weekend, dropped to third place after former champions Butali Sugar Warriors thrashed Parklands Sports Club 4-0 at City Park in Sunday's late game.



Butali moved to second place in the log with 15 points same as Police but have a superior goal difference over their arch-rivals.



Ben Ochieng opened the scoring for Greensharks in the ninth minute with a field goal before Kevin Simiyu made it two from another field goal just two minutes into the second quarter.



Victor Osiche's strike from a penalty corner on the stroke of full time sealed the victory for the Sharks.



Butali made it four wins in a row as new signing George Mutira claimed a hat-trick in the seventh, 42nd and 59th minutes to sink Parklands.



Derrick Kuloba scored Butali's other goal in the 10th minute.



"I am enjoying myself at my new club and its it's good to be feeling this way," said Mutira, the former Chase Sailors striker, addding that he has settled pretty fast with the rest of Butali players since he played with most of them before at Strathmore and Nairobi Simba.



"It's good to be in the same spirit and add something to their course."



Mutira said their main target is to win the continental title.



"Recapturing the league title will just be a bonus," said Mutira, who connected Kenneth Nyongesa's pass in the middle with a backhand flick for the opening goal.



Kuloba found himself unmarked at the middle to send in another smashing backhand for Butali's second goal as they led 2-0 at the break.



It's Zack Aura who orchestrated another Butali attack before his shot was parried back to play by Parklands keeper Farshad Shire.



Parklands wasted four penalty corners and were punished heavily when Mutira weaved through the napping defenders for his brace before sealing a hat-trick in the last minute.



Butali will play Greensharks on Saturday in the last 30 minutes of their match that failed to end a fortnight ago owing to a soggy pitch.



The 2015 champions, who led 2-0 before the match was abandoned, will end their Nairobi tour with a match against Kenya Colleague of Accountancy University (KCA-U) on Sunday.



