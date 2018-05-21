

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Jeremy Duncan says the experience of the Herakles fan-base in Rotterdam was a “crazy experience” and he cannot wait to see even more from the Lier-club’s fans next weekend for the FINAL4 in Bloemendaal.





They take on SV Kampong at 1.15pm (CET) in the semi-final on Saturday, hoping they can continue on their fairytale season against the double-chasing Dutch club.



For Herakles, their regular season ended three weeks ago in Belgium with a seventh place finish, ending with a strong run of form that included a win over Racing Club de Bruxelles as a highlight.



It added to their fairytale run in the KO16, beating Spanish sides Atletic Terrassa and Real Club de Polo to reach the FINAL4 at the first attempt.



At the end of the regular season, Herakles took nine days off to “reset, put the legs up and mentally refresh” before getting back into training and take in practice matches against Den Bosch and Rotterdam.



“Kampong will be another step up from that but that was good preparation for the way Dutch teams play,” Duncan told the EHL website in the wake of Ireland’s 2-1 win over Germany on Saturday evening in which he set up the equalising goal for Shane O’Donoghue.



“They have only lost one game all season so we know what we are up against. Everyone likes being an underdog; we know their quality and have nothing to lose. We have qualities ourselves and if we stay in the game as long as we can then we can get a result for sure.



“The second half of the season, we really finished well with five wins out of six. Having that momentum to finish on a high is always nice.”



Herakles’ fans stood out during the KO16, particularly with their ‘yellow submarine’ celebrations. It is something that has made the Irishman’s first season with the Belgian club a special one.



“It was a serious experience to see the crowd like that. The guys got pretty used to it last year with all the playoffs but, for me, it was crazy – I have never seen anything like it.



“Such a small group making so much noise; we are hoping to have double the amount in Bloemendaal!



“For me, the whole season has been a great experience, getting to know a new team in such a family atmosphere that have made me feel so welcome, it’s been fantastic. I couldn’t have expected it to be as good as it has been.”



Euro Hockey League media release