

©: Koen Suyk/world Sport Pics



AH&BC Amsterdam sent the Dutch final to a third game as Mirco Pruijser produced two great goals to beat SV Kampong 2-1, making it one win a piece in their best of three series.





The win owed much to former Kampong keeper Jan de Wijkerslooth who kept Amsterdam ahead.



“It is a dream to try and win the national title here on Sunday,”he said to hockey.nl afterwards.



His defence kept out two corners in the closing five minute while he also denied Bjorn Kellerman, Lars Balk, Jip Janssen and twice in close proximity from Philip Meulenbroek.



It combined to inflict a first defeat of the entire season on Kampong at the most crucial point with the goalkeeper lining out against his family club with whom he played with until the age of 20 when David Harte arrived.



“Of course, it was very special to keep the finals alive. I live five minutes away from here [in Utrecht] so it is a little weird.”



For Pruijser, he paid tribute to his own defence despite his own pair of goals.



“We have done the defensive side of things so well. Fergus Kavanagh was never beaten; nor was Justin Reid-Ross either. Teun Rohof too, they have brought the victory home."



The final leg will be played today at 4pm (CET) with NOS broadcasting the game live in the Netherlands.



Euro Hockey League media release