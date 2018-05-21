

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



HC Oranje-Rood snatched the last EHL ticket from the Dutch playoffs as they won a shoot-out in their second leg against HC Bloemendaal, making it two wins from two in this series.





Tim Swaen had given Bloemendaal the lead in the tie but Oranje-Rood captain Mink van der Weerden equalised, leading to a shoot-out in which the Eindhoven side prevailed with Jelle Galema nabbing the winning shoot-out.



It was Galema’s last act for the club before he moves to Den Bosch and he got a standing ovation from the travelling fans.



For Bloemendaal, Floris Wortelboer says there has been plenty of introspection following an impressive regular season saw them finish second in the Hoofdklasse only to falter in the playoffs against Amsterdam and Oranje-Rood.



“Many good things came out of those discussions,” Wortelboer said. “We play quite well in the league, did the right things. We came into the play-offs somewhat of a favorite. People expected something from us from the outside world but also within the club, we wanted to become champion once again.



“In retrospect, we maybe did not deal with it properly. Everyone felt that pressure. You put this on yourself but we went wrong with it and, as a result, we had a slight tension at the decisive moments and did not lived up to expectations."



They have little time to rest, though, as they take on HC Rotterdam next Saturday in the EHL FINAL4 on home turf.



“It is not great right now but I am sure that we will win prizes with this team in the short and long term, starting with the EHL next week!”



Euro Hockey League media release