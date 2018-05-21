

©: World Sport Pics



After a 32-year wait for the Dutch national title, SV Kampong made it two in two years as they won their decisive third leg against AH&BC Amsterdam 3-1.





Second half goals from Robbert Kemperman and Bjorn Kellerman saw them nab the win after Jasper Luijkx and Mirco Pruijser traded first half goals.



For captain Quirijn Caspers, it was extra special to be able to see a banner stating 'Kampong Heren 1 Landskampioen' on their home clubhouse.



“This was the ultimate dream,” he told hockey.nl. “We were talking about it this week. We knew if we were to become champions, it would be at home.



“What could surpass last season when we finally became champions? Well, this here. This is going to be such a nice party.”



Coach Alexander Cox pored over the video of their 2-1 defeat on Saturday to Amsterdam and got the details right on Sunday to land the win.



"Actually, I do not want to blow too much smoke up his ass," said a joking Caspers of Cox’s game-plan. "He sat us down in that room today. We watched the video and he was individually super critical but he was also positive and he just picks people up and keeps us sharp. That helped us today.”



Sander de Wijn added: “I dare say that we do not have the best team on paper but we have a team. And Al keeps the boys sharp.



“That he has been with the team for six years also indicates something about the maturity of the team."



Next weekend, Kampong will go for the double at the EHL FINAL4 in Bloemendaal, starting off with a semi-final date against Herakles at 1.30pm (CET) on Saturday, May 26.



Euro Hockey League media release