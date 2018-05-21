



Grange men booked a place in the Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy final with a tremendous 3-2 win over Minsk. Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University were both held to goalless draws in Women’s Club Challenge I and will play each other in tomorrow’s last day of competition.





Minsk 2-3 Grange



Grange won a feisty contest with Minsk through a late Dominac Wild winner in Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy. Grange secured top spot in Pool A, and a spot in the final against Vinnitsa, in the contest held in Vienna.



The opening goal came right at the start of the second quarter and it was Michael McKenzie who struck from a penalty corner to make it 1-0.



Then came a red card for Minsk when Aliaksandr Korsik was given his marching orders at the end of the second quarter.



It was towards the end of the third quarter when Tsimur Tsimashkou equalised for Minsk.



At the start of the fourth Luke Cranney scored to regain the lead for Grange before Aliaksandr Hancharou provided another equaliser to make it 2-2.



Dominic Wild struck the vital winner for Grange with just minutes remaining from a penalty corner and give the Scots a great victory.



Pisa 0-0 Clydesdale Western



Clydesdale Western were held to a 0-0 draw in their third Pool match of Women’s Club Challenge I at Peffermill, securing second spot in Pool B.



Towards the end of the first quarter it was Clydesadle Western who piled on the pressure. First a great break down the right set up Millie Steiger, but neither she nor Zara Mason could force the ball home



Then a penalty corner routine was deflected goal ward by Heather Howie but her effort was blocked on the line at the right post.



Next it was Lexi Sabatelli who was denied on the line as Western again tried to squeeze the ball over in for a goal.



The second quarter was a more even affair with Western surviving a couple of early penalty corner attempts.



It was in the final quarter that Western threw the kitchen sink at the Italians but just couldn’t find a winning goal. The closest they came was a diving attempt by Emma McGregor but try as they did, Western were held to a 0-0 draw in their third Pool match.



Edinburgh University 0-0 Rottweiss Wettingen



A goalless draw in Edinburgh University’s final Pool match set up a contest for students with Clydesdale Western on the final day of Women’s Club Challenge I at Peffermill.



It was a good start to the match by Edinburgh University; they created the game’s first opportunity after some good play by Louise Campbell but she was denied by some brave defending on the goal line.



Then Sophie Maunder deflected a crash ball against the post but the Swiss survived another Edinburgh University attack.



Some lovely skill by Zara Malseed in the second quarter won a penalty corner and the resulting Becky Merchant effort prompted a scramble in the D, but no goal for the Scots.



Straight after half time Sam Judge slashed the ball across goal but the Wettingen goalkeeper did well to keep it clear of her goal.



It was one way traffic toward the Wettingen goal but the Edinburgh students just couldn’t find that crucial finish.



Wettingen came alive in the final quarter and eventually went to a kicking back in search of a win but it ended goalless setting up a final day clash with Clydesdale Western.



Scottish Hockey Union media release