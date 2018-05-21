



Four second half goals from Surbiton’s England internationals condemned UCD to eighth place from the EuroHockey Club Cup in London.





The outcome, though, does not look likely to see Ireland relegated from the top tier. Russia are the only side who can move ahead in the national rankings but Krylatskoye are unlikely to win in Dublin, meaning one spot in the Cup will remain while Monkstown’s win on Saturday means a Trophy place is also in a strong position.



Despite the absence of Lena Tice – who sustained an injury in Friday’s game against Mannheimer HC – the students gave as good as they got with Deirdre Duke fired inches wide while Katie Mullan saw a drag-flick saved by Abi Walker.



But Surbiton got their noses in front in the 35th minute from a corner. It was given in bizarre circumstances with both sides seemingly stopping as the ball ricocheted off a number of feet.



After some confusion, a corner for the home club was finally given which Giselle Ansley slapped at goal, drawing a touch from the number two runner which wrong-footed the impressive Clodagh Cassin.



Anoter Mullan drag was palmed away by Walker before, on 39 minutes, Surbiton moved out of range. A stroke was initially awarded but was correctly downgraded to a corner for a foot with the ball travelling a couple of feet wide of goal.



The set piece, though, was well worked back to the injector and then into the centre where Georgie Twigg touched in. Cassin tipped wide another Ansley drag but Hannah Martin’s fine reverse stretched the lead out to three with four minutes to go and Beckie Middleton’s finish into an unguarded net in the last minute closed out the scoring.



Women’s EuroHockey Club Cup, seventh place playoff

UCD 0

Surbiton 4 (G Ansley, G Twigg, H Martin, B Middleton)



The Hook