



Surbiton ensured they ended their EuroHockey Women's Club Cup campaign with a victory as they beat UCD Ladies HC 4-0 at Sugden Road.





Giselle Ansley, Georgie Twigg, Hannah Martin and Beckie Middleton were all on target to secure the win for the tournament hosts.



The sides had been well matched with the scores level at half-time before a rousing second half display for Surbiton surge to victory.



There were few chances created in the opening quarter with the best opportunity falling to UCD captain Deirdre Duke but her shot flashed wide of the far post.



The contest opened up slightly in the second quarter with both teams beginning to make more regular circle penetrations. Surbiton cleared well off the line before going close themselves before the half-time break through Holly Payne's looping shot.



Surbiton came out with real determination in the second half piling on the pressure immediately. On 35 minutes they took the lead from a penalty corner as Ansley's flick found it's way into the net.



The lead was doubled four minutes later from another penalty corner. A well worked move saw the ball returned to the injector who squared to Twigg to convert from close range.



In the final quarter Surbiton extended their lead further as Martin found space before unleashing a fierce back hand shot into the corner. In the final minute and with UCD electing for a kicking back, Middleton was able to pass into an empty net to wrap up the win and ensure the hosts ended the tournament in positive fashion.



Surbiton 4 (0)



Ansley 35'

Twigg 39'

Martin 56'

Middleton 59'



UCD Ladies HC 0 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release