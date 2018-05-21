



SANTIAGO, Chile - The U.S. Women's National Development Squad opened their series against Chile on Saturday, May 19 with a hard fought victory at the Club Manquehue in Santiago, Chile. From the first whistle the team played on their front foot and early turnovers deep into Chile's half set the tone for the game.





“This was an encouraging start to the tour,” said Mark Atherton, U.S. Women's National Development Squad Assistant Coach. “Our work rate was excellent from first to last whistle, we were organized, pressed well and created a number of good opportunities. We go again Sunday afternoon and will expect another tough contest, so we will need to make more of our chances.”



USA's first opportunity of the match came in the fifth minute, with the award of a penalty corner. Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.) got her strike away, but Chile's goalkeeper reacted swiftly, deflecting it behind for a long corner. Shortly after, high pressure from Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) led to a turnover just outside the circle. Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) was quick to step out and make the intercept, before shooting just wide of the left post. The home nation’s first sight of goal came midway through the first quarter. A ball from the right side was played into a melee of bodies in the circle as goalkeeper Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) was called into action, sliding out to make the initial save with her pads. The ball then pin-balled around the circle before spilling out to Chile's attacker, whose backhand shot was closed down bravely by Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.).



The USWDT ultimately broke the deadlock midway through the second quarter via a penalty corner opportunity in the 26th minute. Alexandra Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.) delivered the ball with precision from the top of the circle back to Dessoye, who deflected at full stretch on her backhand to get past the despairing dive of Chile's goalkeeper to make it 1-0. The momentum would follow USA into the second half. In the 42nd minute, Hammel found Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) on the right baseline from a long corner. Parker shook off her defender on the play to enter the circle before she delivered a dangerous ball across the goal. Despite the execution, the ball bobbled agonizingly over two USA sticks before exiting the play.



Moments after the chance by USA, a dangerous turnover in the middle of the field led to a Chile counter attack. Three USA defenders were drawn to the ball releasing a free player on the left of the circle, but a loose first touch made for a far harder angle of shot as goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.), who stepped into net halftime to replace Lucas, stepped into action. Jecko made the save with her left foot and was quick to get back to her feet to complete a double stop, this time a split-save down low to her left from the rebound, to keep the game at 1-0.



As Chile looked to stretch the field towards the end of the third quarter, USA found themselves under increasing pressure and worked hard to regain lost possession and disrupt counter attacks. The team had captain Kasey Tapman (Annapolis, Md.) to thank on more than one occasion as she managed numbers on counter attacks, getting stick to ball and allowing time for her colleagues to get back and support. Deep into the third frame the defense held firm while Jecko was again in good position to prevent a sweep from the left of the circle from finding the goal, with defender Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) tidying up the rebound and releasing Dessoye for a quick counter attack. Her 50-yard supporting run was almost rewarded with another scoring opportunity, but the ball broke just behind her as she approached the circle.



At the start of the final period, McCrudden found Grega on a long corner attempt, but her backhand shot was closed down. Both teams toiled hard to create opportunities in front of goal, but it was the red, white and blue who enjoyed the better chances as the game came towards its conclusion. With two minutes remaining, USA developed one final scoring chance. The team was unlucky on the play as Grega redirected the ball into the goal on her knees, after Hammel’s initial sweep on a penalty corner had been saved. Despite the play, the whistle had been blown for an earlier infringement and a corner was re-awarded, followed immediately by the final whistle. Hammel’s delivery on the final play of the game found Dessoye at the left post, but Chile's goalkeeper was equal to it this time, sliding out to make the save, with a defender clearing off of her pads.



“We worked hard for each other out there today," commented Tapman, pleased about the team's performance. "Tomorrow we will look to play with more tempo in possession and limit the amount of turnovers. We will also look to put them under early pressure again and build upon today’s result.”



The U.S. Women's National Development Squad is back on the field on Sunday, May 20 at 4 p.m. ET. This game can be watched through the provided livestream by clicking here.



USFHA media release