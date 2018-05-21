Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Indian ladies have won 18 Gold medals in 101 tourneys in history

Published on Monday, 21 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 43
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Indian women hockey team’s debut in international hockey was in 1953 in the Folkstone invitation tourney. Since then Indian eves have entered 28 finals including loss against Korea in Donghae City on last Sunday.  Asia Cup (2017) Champions India has to win Gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games (Aug 18-Sep 2, 2018) for entry in 2020 Olympics. Here are statistical highlights of Indian women hockey since inception:



Indian eves in Gold Medal matches (1953-May 2018)
A: Tournaments Wise:

Category

Tournaments

Played

Gold

Medal

Silver

Medal

Goals

For

Goals

Against

Remark

IOC/FIH Tourneys(29 tournaments)

 

World League-Tier 3(R2)

3

3*

0

6

4

*1-rr,1-so

Olympic Qualifier

1

0

1

1

3

 

Champions Challenge II

1

1

0

6

3

 

Continental  Tourneys(30)

 

Commonwealth Games

2

1*

1

3

3

*1-gg

Asian Games

2

1*

1

6

3

*1-rr

Asia Cup

4

2*

2

7

9

*1-so

Asian Champions Trophy

3

1

2

2

3

 

Afro Asian Games

1

1*

0

1

1

*1-so

South Asian Games

1

1

0

10

0

 

Invitations Tourneys(42)

Indira Gandhi Intl. Gold Cup

4

1*

3#

6

9

*1-rr,#1-so

Home

3

3*

0

2

1

*2-rr

Away

3

3

0

7

2

 

Grand Total

28

18

10

57

41

 

 

India

versus

Final

Played

Won

Lost

Goals

For

Goals

Against

Remark

South Korea

6

2

4

11

8

1-rr

Japan

4

3

1

5

4

1-rr

China

3

2

1

6

7

1-so

Australia

2

0

2

2

3

1-so

England

2

2

0

5

3

1-gg

USSR

2

1

1

4

6

1-rr

South Africa

2

1

1

2

4

1-so

Germany

1

1

0

0

0

1-rr

Chile

1

1

0

1

1

1-so

Uzbekistan

1

1

0

1

1

1-rr

Azerbaijan

1

1

0

1

0

 

Belgium

1

1

0

6

3

 

Poland

1

1

0

3

1

 

Sri Lanka

1

1

0

10

0

 

Grand Total

28

18

10

57

41

 

 Abbreviation: rr=round robin, so=shoot out, gg=golden goal.

