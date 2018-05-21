By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Indian women hockey team’s debut in international hockey was in 1953 in the Folkstone invitation tourney. Since then Indian eves have entered 28 finals including loss against Korea in Donghae City on last Sunday. Asia Cup (2017) Champions India has to win Gold medal in Jakarta Asian Games (Aug 18-Sep 2, 2018) for entry in 2020 Olympics. Here are statistical highlights of Indian women hockey since inception:





Indian eves in Gold Medal matches (1953-May 2018)

A: Tournaments Wise:

Category Tournaments Played Gold Medal Silver Medal Goals For Goals Against Remark IOC/FIH Tourneys(29 tournaments) World League-Tier 3(R2) 3 3* 0 6 4 *1-rr,1-so Olympic Qualifier 1 0 1 1 3 Champions Challenge II 1 1 0 6 3 Continental Tourneys(30) Commonwealth Games 2 1* 1 3 3 *1-gg Asian Games 2 1* 1 6 3 *1-rr Asia Cup 4 2* 2 7 9 *1-so Asian Champions Trophy 3 1 2 2 3 Afro Asian Games 1 1* 0 1 1 *1-so South Asian Games 1 1 0 10 0 Invitations Tourneys(42) Indira Gandhi Intl. Gold Cup 4 1* 3# 6 9 *1-rr,#1-so Home 3 3* 0 2 1 *2-rr Away 3 3 0 7 2 Grand Total 28 18 10 57 41

India versus Final Played Won Lost Goals For Goals Against Remark South Korea 6 2 4 11 8 1-rr Japan 4 3 1 5 4 1-rr China 3 2 1 6 7 1-so Australia 2 0 2 2 3 1-so England 2 2 0 5 3 1-gg USSR 2 1 1 4 6 1-rr South Africa 2 1 1 2 4 1-so Germany 1 1 0 0 0 1-rr Chile 1 1 0 1 1 1-so Uzbekistan 1 1 0 1 1 1-rr Azerbaijan 1 1 0 1 0 Belgium 1 1 0 6 3 Poland 1 1 0 3 1 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 10 0 Grand Total 28 18 10 57 41

Abbreviation: rr=round robin, so=shoot out, gg=golden goal.



