South Korea pipped India 1-0 to win the fifth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Sunrise Stadium today.





The match saw South Korea keep a resolute defence and score the only goal of the match in the 24th minute when Youngsil Lee found the back of the net. India defended their lines well as they tried to attack the hosts on the counter in what was a well-matched first quarter. South Korea had the better chances in the first quarter, but it ended goalless.



The second quarter saw the hosts put constant pressure on the Indians as they won three penalty corners in a span of two minutes, but goalkeeper Savita Punia made some reflex saves to thwart the hosts. South Korea succeeded in the 24th minute when they tripped the Indian defence on the counterattack.



Mi Hyun Park made a darting run towards the baseline on the right flank and passed the ball across the Indian goal, and Youngsil Lee deflected it into the back of the net. India struggled to build momentum after going behind as the hosts took their one-goal lead into the halftime break.



The onus was on the Indian team to find the equaliser as they looked to defend their crown against the hosts. The hosts sat back in their own half for most of the match and looked to hit India on the counter, which saw the Koreans find another chance in the 43rd minute when Mi Hyun Park found herself one-on-one with an Indian defender inside the striking circle. But her shot was saved by Savita.



Korea had another chance to extend the lead in the 44th minute as they won their fourth penalty corner but Savita parried away the ball. In the last quarter, Korea sat deep in their own half and invited India to play long balls. This favoured the Koreans as they defended their flanks well and did not allow the Indian attackers to get possession upfront.



It was a tense final few minutes for both the sides as India looked to score the equaliser but Korea had their eyes set on the title. Badly needing a goal, India replaced goalkeeper Savita with an outfield player and tried to up their ante. However, South Korea’s man-marking in midfield made sure that they kept their lead intact as India failed to score a goal in the latter stages.



South Korea, thus, won the title for the third time after 2010 and 2011. India finished runners-up for the second time after having lost in the final to Japan in 2013.



The Tribune