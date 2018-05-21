JO MCKENZIE-MCLEAN





The Pioneer Energy Women's International Hockey Tri Nations captains at the official welcome to Cromwell at Highlands Motorsport Park on Friday night. Natsuki Naito, of Japan, Ella Gunson, of the Vantage Black Sticks and Emily Smith, of Australia. Jo McKenzie-McLean



Cromwell's first international hockey test series would put Central Otago on the international stage, the mayor told the tri-nations teams at an official welcome.





The Vantage Black Sticks, Australia and Japan women's hockey teams were welcomed to Cromwell on Friday at Highlands Motorsport Park ahead of the Pioneer Energy Tri Nations Women's International Hockey Series.



Cromwell College principal Mason Stretch led the Kapa Haka before speeches were delivered and the teams responded with their own Maori song.



Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan said the tournament meant "the world" to the region.



"Literally, the world has come to us in an international sporting event and I think outside of of curling in the Maniototo which is part of our district, this is the first time we have had an international test series in Central Otago. It has brought the world to us and you are going to allow us to tell the world that Queenstown International Airport is only 40 minutes away from our world of difference, the best pinot noir in the world, the best cherries, possibly the best people...It is fantastic to have you here."



The multi-million dollar facility had been 20 years of hard work and dedication to get completed, he said.



"These things do not happen in isolation."



Sports Turf Trust chairman Michael Paardekooper, who with Terry Emmitt, was one of the driving forces behind the facility, said it was fantastic to host the international players.



"There has been a huge amount of effort put in by a lot of people to get to this point. The whole of Central Otago is looking forward to see some exciting, fast and fun hockey."



He had felt emotional when the Australian players first arrived at the turf and went on to inspect it, he said.



"They loved the turf and were really impressed."



Central Otago Hockey Association president Robin Pimm thanked the international players on behalf of the 980 hockey players in the region.



"We started off pretty small but growing pretty fast lately in hockey. We range from Queenstown to Wanaka through to Alexandra and Ranfurly so we have a lot of people, who travel a lot of miles to come to Cromwell to play hockey. This would not have been possible without the work and effort gone in by the Central Otago Sports Turf Trust."



Black Sticks captain Ella Gunson thanked the town for the warm welcome.



"We feel very lucky to be down in Cromwell. There hasn't been a tour to the South Island for a little while now and this is our first time in Cromwell. We feel very honoured to be here. It is a beautiful spot and we are being very well looked after ...Everything is top-notch."



The tournament was great to enable playing tough teams in preparation for the World Cup later in the year, she said.



Matches for the rest of the week:



Monday, 6.30pm Australia v Japan; Tuesday, 6.30pm Black Sticks v Japan; Wednesday, 6.30pm Black Sticks v Australia; Thursday, 6.30pm Australia v Japan; Saturday, 4,30pm Playoff for final; Sunday, 2.30pm final.



