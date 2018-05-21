Ben Somerford





Renee Taylor celebrated her 50th cap with the final goal



The Hockeyroos have moved three points clear at the top of the Tri Nations table after recording their second straight 4-1 win over Japan in Cromwell, New Zealand, on Monday.





Australia, who defeated hosts New Zealand 4-1 on Sunday, were too strong for the Japanese, moving to six points from two games ahead of Tuesday’s rest day.



Rosie Malone, who was elevated to the Hockeyroos squad last week, scored her maiden international goal in the first minute, but Japan levelled before quarter-time.



Similar to Sunday’s win, Australia restored their lead just before half-time through Kalindi Commerford before second-half goals from Brooke Peris and 50-gamer Renee Taylor sealed the win.



Australia are next in action on Wednesday against the Black Sticks from 2.30pm AEST.



Gold Coast product Malone opened the scoring in the first minute to give the Hockeyroos the perfect start but Japan equalised from a 14th minute penalty corner through Shihori Oikawa.



Commerford, who also scored on Sunday, netted to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.



The Hockeyroos were ruthless after the break, with Peris (32’) and Taylor (36’) both netting from penalty corners in quick succession to seal an emphatic win.



Australia have six points from two games, sitting clear of Japan (three points) and New Zealand (zero points). Japan and New Zealand meet on Tuesday.



Australia 4 (Malone 1’, Commerford 30’, Peris 32’, Taylor 36’)

Japan 1 (Oikawa 14’)



Hockey Australia media release