

Lia Gustavo of Beaulieu Hockey Academy holds the ball off from players of Crusaders Hockey Club. Photo: Nicholas Zaal



Even South Africa’s national hockey players could learn a thing or two from the U11 girls at Beaulieu Hockey Academy.





The academy, which trains at Beaulieu College in Kyalami, sent two girls teams to the Wanderers Hockey Festival on 19 May.



Beaulieu Black and Beaulieu White shone in all their games – Black winning three of their four matches, and White won three of their five games.





Hanna Aitken of Beaulieu and Caitlin Wegerhoff of Crusaders Hockey Academy vie for possession. Photo: Nicholas Zaal



“I am very proud of the girls whether they win or lose,” smiled coach Charlene Hackett. “Considering many of the girls are new to the academy and this was their first hockey festival at the academy, they have done extremely well.”



Hackett added that the first U11 girls festival of the season proved a trial by fire, where the new players could demonstrate everything they have learnt in their few earlier practices against some of the biggest clubs around.



“I would say the secret to their success was their passion, their love for the game. You can never do anything well in life without passion for what you do.”



Lia Gustavo plays for Beaulieu Hockey Academy on the day. Photo: Nicholas Zaal





Ella Meyer of Crusaders Hockey Club takes on the Beaulieu girls. Photo: Nicholas Zaal



The proud coach said her teams proved particularly good in defence, and while many junior players disliked playing hockey on grass as opposed to on astroturf, they made no fuss and got on with their games.



While the nature of the festival meant there was no official winner, the Beaulieu girls shone as two of the best teams on the day.



The academy also fielded an U11 boys side at the festival which won all three of its games.





Lilia Geyer of Beaulieu Hockey Academy looks to cross against Crusaders Hockey Club. Photo: Nicholas Zaal





Players of Crusaders Hockey Club (grey) and Beaulieu Hockey Academy (black and green) compete for possession in a tight match. Photo: Nicholas Zaal.



