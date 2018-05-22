By AYUMBA AYODI



Butali Sugar Warriors talisman George Mutira scored a hat-trick to help his team beat Parklands Sports Club 4-0 in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League on Sunday and rise to send on the table of standings, but the player has warned that his team is looking beyond winning the title.





Mutira, who joined Warriors from Chase Sailors this season, said his team’s main target is to win the Africa Club Championship title at the end of the season.



“Recapturing the league title this season will be a bonus for us. We want that African crown,” said Mutira, adding that he is having the best with his new club, having previously played with most of his current team mates at Strathmore and Nairobi Simba.



Teamwork



“It’s good to pull in the same direction as a team, and to add something to the dream,” Mutira, who connected Kenneth Nyongesa’s pass in the middle with a backhand flick for the opening goal on Sunday, said.



Derrick Kuloba found himself unmarked at the middle and fired a smashing backhand shot for Butali’s second goal for 2-0 lead at the break at City Park Stadium.



Zack Aura orchestrated another Butali attack but his shot was parried back to play by Parklands goalkeeper Farshad Shire.



Mutira then weaved through Parklands defenders to complete his brace before sealing a hat-trick in the last minute.



The win saw Butali rise to second in the league with 15 points from a clean run of five wins, one less than Greensharks, who dislodged champions Kenya Police from the summit with 16 points.



