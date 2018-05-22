By Dan Lombard







The University of Pretoria stunned Stellenbosch University as they beat the competition frontrunners 5-0 in the Varsity Hockey final at the Maties Astro on Monday evening.





Maties would go on to rue their missed opportunities throughout the 60 minutes as there is no doubt that they were the form team of the competition and remained unbeaten until the final.



Tuks had to settle for second place on the log and qualified for the final as a goal in the last three seconds against Wits set up a dramatic penalty shootout which they duly won.



Tuks put pressure from the outset and made their intentions of winning the final known in the eighth minute as Sam Mvimbi dribbled past several tackles before firing in a shot to hand the visitors a 2-0 lead.



It goes without saying that the entire team contributed to the emphatic victory but a special word needs to be made of Tuks’ Bradley Sherwood who led from the front from the first whistle. He consolidated their lead on the stroke of half-time as he netted a penalty stroke to make it 3-0 in favour of the men from Pretoria.



The second half dissolved into near misses and constant shifting between the two teams as Maties just could not convert their pressure into points.



In fact, it would take 26 minutes for the only goal to be scored courtesy of Steven Paulo with Tuks being crowned the 2018 Varsity Hockey champions four minutes later.



Scorers

Maties: 0



Tuks: 5

Goals: Sam Mvimbi, Bradley Sherwood, Steven Paulo.



* Field goals count 2 in the Varsity Sports Hockey competition



FNB Player of the Match: Mark Chong (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Hendrik Kriek (Tuks)

Samsung Super Striker: Sam Mvimbi (Tuks)



Teams

Maties: 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 7. Matthew Roman, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker, 21. Clayton Saker, 22. Ross Anderson, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 38. William Everleigh.

Subs: 1. Rob McKinley (GK), 5. Tom Richardson, 8. Alex Stewart (c), 12. Maximillian Pike, 16. Jordan Turnbull, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes.



Tuks: 1. Hendrik Kriek (GK), 3. Onke Letuka, 4. Mitchell Currie, 6. James Redfern, 7. Sam Mvimbi, 8. Peabo Lembethe (c), 9. Steven Paulo, 10. Michael Forrest, 15. Bradley Sherwood, 19. Matthew Davies, 22. Mark Chong.

Subs: 5. Jared Cass, 11. Ashley Kemp, 13. Matthew Butler, 16. Nicholas Pio, 20. Christian Kriek, 21. Tim Halle, 23. Sizwe Mthembu.



Varsity Hockey media release