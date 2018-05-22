Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Grange storm to Euro Trophy title to boost Scotland’s EHL hopes

Published on Tuesday, 22 May 2018
View Comments


©: Wac/fotobyhofer

A Cammy Fraser inspired Grange saw the Scottish club win the men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy in Vienna with a storming 5-2 win over OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa.



The win could have an impact on how many places Scotland receive in the 2018/19 Euro Hockey League with the final nations rankings set to be finalised following the EHL FINAL4 next weekend on May 26 and 27 at HC Bloemendaal.

It was a remarkable fightback from the Scots who had lost their first game of the tournament and were four minutes from going out in the group stages before snatching a last-ditch winner against HC Minsk to reach the final.

In the decider, they got off to a dream start when Jacob Tweedie – a minute after coming on – showed his poaching instincts when Fraser delivered a cross from the right corner.

Vinnitsa had the best of the second quarter and got back on terms via an Oleksandr Diachenko drag-flick, finding a way past Nathan Doherty who had brilliantly saved an earlier effort.

Grange got back in the ascendancy in the third quarter and used their corners brilliantly, Fraser – on the switch – slapping into the path of Calum McKenzie to deflect in. Fraser then slapped in directly from another switch for 3-1 and Frank Ryan chipped home a fourth from a McKenzie pass.

Serhii Diachuk got one back from a stroke and the Ukrainian side piled forward but found no more joy. Indeed, Todd Mills got a last minute goal to make it 5-2 to start the party.

Euro Hockey League media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

