



There were huge victories for Grange men and Edinburgh University on the final day of European club hockey tournaments in Vienna and Edinburgh respectively.





Grange HC 5-2 HC Vinnitsa



The EuroHockey Men’s Club Trophy 2018 final saw a tremendous victory for Grange against HC Vinnitsa in Vienna, resulting in Scotland claiming a second EHL spot.



The game started off at a fast pace with both teams clearly determined for a victory. The first half alone was one of high intensity, with Grange scoring the first goal of the game, seven minutes into the game with Jacob Tweedie scoring a great opener.



Vinnitsa began fighting back, with a few attempts on goal themselves, however other that an effort that hit the post they just fell short. Then with two minutes left before half time, captain Qleksandr Diachenko scored a great strike to bring the teams into half time at 1-1.



The second half saw the game get off to a very quick start with Calum McKenzie scoring for Grange for a 2-1 lead for the Edinburgh side. This was followed by a third goal, this time captain Cammy Fraser scoring a cracker from a penalty corner, just minutes before the fourth quarter.



Coming into the final quarter, Frank Ryan stepped up to the plate scoring a fantastic field goal with a sharp and strong strike right into the back of the net. This brought Grange to a 4-1 lead, however Vinnitsa did go without a fight. They gained a penalty stroke, with Serhii Diachuk taking it, and calmly converting for a goal. This brought the scoreboard to 4-2.



As the final minute came on the scoreboard, Grange had one final push with Todd Mills scoring a great strike bringing the end score of the game to 5-2, with Grange winning the EuroHockey Club Trophy of 2018.



Edinburgh University 1-0 Clydesdale Western



Edinburgh University won the all-Scottish battle with a 1-0 victory over Clydesdale Western in Women’s Club Challenge I.



Edinburgh University enjoyed the better chances in the first quarter without causing Western too much trouble.



Susan Al-Haddad was called into action in the second quarter for the hosts as Western created an opportunity from a long corner. There were no goals however and it finished 0-0 at half time.



It was cagey into the third quarter with both sides looking for the other to make a mistake.



The game opened up a little towards the end of the third quarter – first Jen Eadie was denied for Clydesdale Western as she attempted to let fly from the top of the D. Then Amy Brodie and Sam Judge combined to create an opening down the right, but some valiant defending prevented a clean strike.



Then Edinburgh University scored. An error in the D saw the ball fall kindly for Sam Judge and she fired the ball low into the bottom corner of the goal.



Clydesdale Western went on the attack at the death and a late penalty corner saw Francis Lonergan smash the ball wide of the left post.



Scottish Hockey Union media release