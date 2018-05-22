



Hockey New Zealand has selected its group of players for the Pathway to Podium (P2P) programme for 2018/19.





The Pathway to Podium (P2P) programme is a partnership between High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) and Hockey NZ, designed to support the preparation of our athletes for the physical and mental demands of the high-performance sport environment.



This year sees the start of a new P2P model which supports both athlete and coach development at this level, with the athlete support delivered as a blend of camp based hockey specific support and a regional delivery of strength, conditioning and athlete life.



The new model will also allow Hockey NZ coaches to spend more quality time with identified athletes and service providers in environments designed to better develop the potential to be successful senior athletes.



The program focuses on supporting these athletes to prepare for high performance through the following:



• Sport specific development at hockey specific development camps

• Education about the requirements and demands of high performance sport

• Preparation for transition into high performance

• A blend of education and educational support in key areas of athlete performance support



The P2P program gets underway this week with the first training camp being delivered in Hawke’s Bay from the 23-27 May.



For further information about the Pathway to Podium programme please contact Hockey New Zealand’s Athlete Pathway Manager, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. l.



Pathway to Podium – 2018/19 Athletes



MALE



Jordan Cohen (Central)

Callum Dempster (Southern)

Adam Kailea (Auckland)

Harrison Lawson (Central)

Nicholas Lidstone (Canterbury)

Timothy Neild (Midlands)

Tim Schulpen (Canterbury)

Dylan Stevenson (North Harbour)

Gus Wakeling (Canterbury)

Finn Ward (Southern)



FEMALE



Bella Ambrosius (Canterbury)

Jess Anderson (Canterbury)

Anna Crowley (Central)

Katie Doar (Auckland)

Charlotte Lee (Canterbury)

Sophie Morrison (Midlands)

Jessica Pilmer (Northland)

Hope Ralph (Central)

Olivia Shannon (Central)

Emily Wium (Canterbury)



Pathway to Podium – 2018/19 Coaches



Hymie Gill (Northland)

James Coughlan (North Harbour)

Kat Henry (North Harbour)

Shaun Matthews (Auckland)

Franki Traini (Auckland)

Reiner Vellinga (Midlands)

Dane Lett (Capital)

Chris Leslie (Canterbury)



Hockey New Zealand Media release