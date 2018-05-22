Krishna Kanta Chakraborty



CHENNAI: India’s chief coach Harendra Singh, who took charge of the men’s team three weeks back, is already eyeing the Asian Games gold to get a direct into the Tokyo Olympics. The coach spoke to TOI on various topics from breaking into top-4 in world ranking, changing mindset of the players to his primary challenges as coach.





Excerpts:



India has changed 24 hockey coaches in the last 24 years. How challenging is it for you to live up to the expectations?



Changing the coach is part and parcel of any game. It depends on how you deal with it. Generally the change happens when the coach fails to deliver at the highest level.



Do you think the chief coach should be given a long-term contract?



I don’t think a coach should continue if he doesn’t deliver. So there isn’t much logic behind offering a long-term contract without any major achievements. When you are taking the responsibility of a team, you have no other option but to deliver at the international level.



Is it true that you travel to different places (during off-season) to watch the matches to improve your coaching skills?



Yes, I have been doing that for many years. I travel to various countries on my own during my holidays and try to learn new technique of coaching. Today’s hockey is very scientific and these tours have helped me a lot.



You have achieved a lot as a junior team coach and also transformed the women’s team in quick time. There are several players who played under you in the junior side and are now in this team too. How much of an advantage is that for you?



Yes, that’s a great advantage. Most of these boys have worked under me and I know all of them very well, including their family backgrounds. So when you have the minute details of the players, it comes as a big plus. It’s not just about making them play hockey. There are many more factors involved in the process which we often tend to ignore. I’m lucky to be working with these boys again and I hope we can do wonders together.



You have coached the senior side earlier but that was interim arrangement. India couldn’t do well in the recent past and have gone down in rankings too. What are the primary challenges for you?



This is a very important year for Indian hockey and I have to change the mindset of the team. It’s time we understand that we cannot go to a tournament just to participate, we have to go there fully prepared and win medal for the country. As far as our ranking is concerned, my goal is to break into top-four as soon as possible but to achieve that we have to play outstanding hockey. We have the right set of boys and we can get there soon.



India will be playing three major tournaments – Champions Trophy, Asian Games and World Cup at home. What will be your realistic goal as the chief coach?



My target is to win the gold in Asian Games so that we get a direct entry into 2020 Olympics. If we can do that, we’ll have a good amount of time for preparation for the Tokyo Games. As I said, this is a very important year for all of us. And like the players, I’ll also be going through a challenging phase. But I’m sure the boys will cooperate and share equal responsibility to achieve the best marks.



What about the fitness of the team, isn’t that an area to work on as well?



This is a very fit side, probably among top-four in the world. The culture has changed now and the boys are serious about their fitness. We have good support staff to guide them. The way we have gone about things in the last three weeks, the boys have started to understand what my goal is and I’m sure they will keep their fitness levels high for the three major tournaments this year.



You are known to be an aggressive coach. Earlier you said it was a bit difficult for you to instill aggression into the women’s side but when it comes to the men’s team that shouldn’t be problem…



There is not much of a difference as the coaching philosophy doesn’t change. Be it the women’s side or the junior team, the method remains same. But yes, requirements may differ from team to team. A good coach will change his plan, strategy according to the demands and requirements of the team to achieve the best results. India love to play attacking hockey and that suits my style of coaching. And I don’t want to change that. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. If you want to win big you have to be aggressive on the field.



