



SANTIAGO, Chile - Following their opening weekend victory, the U.S. Women's National Development Squad continued to impress the coaching staff in the second game of the four-game test series against Chile on Sunday, May 20. Similar to the first match, USA looked to take the game to their hosts and create early opportunities en route to a 3-0 victory against the backdrop of another exquisite mountain landscape at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.





In contrast to setting the tone early in Game 1, USA was tested first in the opening minutes as the host nation earned the first penalty corner of the game in the 7th minute. Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.) was well positioned to block a strike from the top of the circle on the left post. From there, Marks was assisted by Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) and Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) before Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.) was able to clear their lines.



Shortly before the end of the first period, USA broke the deadlock. Kasey Tapman (Annapolis, Md.) started a great team move winning the ball on the 25 meter line, which Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) collected and passed on to Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.). Dessoye then changed the angle of attack to release Erin Menges (Richmond, Va.) who in turn laid the ball off for Kelsey Briddell (Wilton, N.Y.). Parker kept up with the play arriving at the opposing circle in time to receive the ball back from Briddell and found Karlie Heistand (Hamberg, Pa.), who rounded Chile's goalkeeper comfortably to slot the ball into an empty goal to make it 1-0 USA in the 13th minute.



Finishing the quarter strong, USA then won their first penalty corner of the game. Tapman’s sweep was saved by Chile's goalkeeper low to her right. Emily McCoy (Lititz, Pa.) nearly made it a 2-0 affair, but struck the rebound high over the crossbar with a backhand shot.



Both teams came out with great intent in the second frame, with Chile having the first sight of goal three minutes in. Chile's Kim Jacob wound up for a volley in front of goal but failed to get the desired connection. USA goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.) was able to calmly palm the ball to safety. Jecko stepped into action once more a moments later, saving low to her right from Chile’s second penalty corner opportunity. Back the other way, USA struck shortly before the end of the period, taking a two goal advantage into the halftime break courtesy of Parker, who profited from some great work on the right by Dessoye to initially win a free hit and then drive the baseline. Her ball across goal was met by Parker who deflected it between her legs and into the net in the 28th minute.



Chile concluded the first half down to ten players after Jacob was sent off on the game's first green card, receiving the infraction in the 29th minute.



USA made an untidy start to the third quarter struggling to keep possession and conceded a series of turnovers. This led to a barrage of four Chile penalty corners in quick succession, but the team weathered the storm and took their two goal advantage into the final period of the game. In the 48th minute, USA was able to put the game out of reach when Dessoye finished off a well-executed penalty corner with a backhand deflection at the near post.



The team endured a couple of nervous moments after when Umstead received a green card in the 55th minute. However, Parity was restored moments later as Constanza Palma received a yellow card. As the clock ran down USA took control of the final minutes of the game, maintaining their three goal lead until the final whistle.



“I am very proud of my players today," said Jun Kentwell, U.S. Women's National Development Squad Head Coach. "We made some changes and corrections in our team briefing and they did what we asked. I couldn't have asked any more from my players. Our pressing was much better today. Our team shape improved and we made passes earlier. I am happy to see not too many touches, just fast flowing."



The U.S. Women's National Development Squad will rest Monday, May 21 before taking the field in Game 3 on Tuesday, May 22. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.



USFHA media release