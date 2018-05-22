

Olivia Merry scored New Zealand's second goal. (File photo).



The Black Sticks women are finally on the board at the Tri-Nations tournament in Cromwell.





The Commonwealth Games gold medallists surged to a 4-1 victory over Japan to register their first win in their third attempt at the week-long event.



Following back-to-back losses against Japan and Australia over the weekend, the Kiwis went into Tuesday night's clash desperate to give the home fans something to cheer about.



Madison Doar got them off on the front foot with an eighth-minute goal before Olivia Merry doubled the lead after halftime.



Having already suffered a late defeat to Japan on Saturday, there may have been a few nerves in the Black Sticks camp when Yuri Nagai halved the deficit via a penalty corner in the 35th-minute.



But the Kiwis held their nerve and finished with a flourish, goals from Anita McLaren and Kelsey Smith capping an impressive performance.



The Black Sticks play their final round robin match on Wednesday against Australia, who take on Japan the following day.



The top-ranked team at the end of round robin goes straight to final on Sunday where they will meet the winner of Saturday's second vs third playoff.



